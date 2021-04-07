MARSHFIELD — Residents approved the Twinfield Union School budget Tuesday with a vote of 463-140.
The budget for the school that serves Plainfield and Marshfield is typically decided on Town Meeting Day in March. But school officials and officials from both towns decided to move the vote out a month because the budget process was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The now-approved budget is $6,591,499, which is a decrease of $154,972, or 2.3%, from the current budget.
For Marshfield, the budget comes with a 2-cent increase on the tax rate. Plainfield would see a 3.9-cent increase.
Part of the reason for the difference in the tax rates for the two towns is that the common level of appraisal is different in each town.
The CLA is a figure the state uses to adjust local education tax rates based on how accurate it believes local property assessments are. The property assessments in Plainfield shifted from 93.87% of fair market value last year to 91.16% this year. Marshfield property assessments, meanwhile, went from 89.58% of fair market value last year to 87.95% this year.
