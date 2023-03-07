MARSHFIELD — Residents in Plainfield and Marshfield approved the Twinfield Union School budget by a vote of 253-162 on Town Meeting Day.
The unofficial results show voters approved a budget of $7,470,638, which is a 13% increase over the current budget.
School officials said $255,000 of that $855,072 increase comes from the addition of 4.9 full-time equivalent positions. Of those, 3.9 FTEs had been grant funded, but will now be funded through the budget.
Another $120,000 is an increase for teachers through the collective bargaining agreement and an $85,000 is included in the budget to cover increases in health care premiums.
The now-approved budget will see the tax rate in Marshfield increase by seven cents while Plainfield’s tax rate would increase by 25 cents. The biggest difference between the two tax rates coming from the differing common level of appraisal between the two towns. That’s a figure the state uses to adjust local education tax rates based on how accurate it believes local property assessments are. Marshfield’s CLA, after recently completing a reappraisal, sits at 100.71%, while Plainfield’s has fallen to 76.19%. State law requires a municipality to conduct a reappraisal if the CLA falls to 85% or lower.
Marshfield’s CLA only adds two cents to its tax rate, while Plainfield’s is responsible for an 18-cent increase.
