MARSHFIELD – Residents approved the Twinfield Union School budget on Town Meeting Day.
Superintendent Mark Tucker didn't have the final tallies from Plainfield and Marshfield, but he said Wednesday morning it was clear the budget had passed by a large margin.
The budget is $6,596,065, which is $128,816 or about 2% more than the current budget.
It includes funding for a second pre-kindergarten teacher who is already at the school and was hired under the current budget and a second kindergarten teacher who is yet to be hired because the school now has enough students in that grade for two classes.
The increase in the budget, a reduction of eight equalized pupils and a reduction in the common level of appraisal for the two towns typically means the tax rate would go up.
The CLA is a figure the state uses to adjust local education tax rates based on how accurate it believes local property assessments are. The property assessments in Plainfield shifted from 91.16% of fair market value last year to 85.36% this year. Marshfield property assessments, meanwhile, went from 87.95% of fair market value last year to 80.35% this year.
But Plainfield will see a five cent decrease in the tax rate with the now-approved budget and Marshfield won't see any impact on the tax rate. That’s because of an unprecedented increase in the “dollar yield”— a figure that will ultimately be set by the Legislature, which is estimated to increase by $1,620, or 12.7%, in a “worst case” scenario to $12,937 for the coming fiscal year.
