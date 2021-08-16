BERLIN — A car dealership that was conditionally excluded from Berlin’s “new town center” has applied for the first of the permits it will need to more than double in size.
Plans to significantly expand Twin City Subaru — one of three sister dealerships located along the Berlin Mall’s entrance off of Fisher Road — will be considered by the Development Review Board when it meets later this month.
The project, which also will require a state land-use permit, contemplates construction of a 1,3000-square-foot addition to the existing 11,900-square-foot Subaru dealership.
That dealership, as well as two others owned by Berlin S1 Realty LLC, were initially included in the new town center proposed by Berlin officials. So was a free-standing Kohl’s department store that is part of the mall’s property and an abutting parcel of undeveloped land owned by Central Vermont Medical Center located on the south side of Fisher Road.
All of those properties, as well as the CVMC campus on the north side of Fisher Road, may yet be added back to the new town center
Vermont’s Downtown Development Board left the door open to that possibility when it conditionally approved a smaller version of the new town center requested by Berlin — one that, barring adjustment, includes most of the more than 60 acres owned by the Berlin Mall.
For the time being at least Twin City Subaru is literally the nearest neighbor of an area local officials and the mall’s owners hope will evolve into Berlin’s equivalent of a traditional downtown — one that features multi-story mixed-use buildings, on-street parking, sidewalks and bike paths.
In a letter accompanying Twin City Subaru’s recently submitted application engineer Brian Lane-Karnas, acknowledged the effort that went into obtaining the special state designation and the potential that the dealership could be included in it as was initially conceived.
“The proposed project is designed to bring the existing property and building as close to alignment with the vision of the Berlin (new) town center as possible,” he wrote.
That won’t be possible in some cases and the application acknowledges the list gets longer if the mall’s entrance road off of Fisher Road is eventually included in the new town center.
For the purposes of the application, Lane-Karnas assumes it will be and has flagged several dimensional standards the proposed project either can’t, or won’t meet. His argument in most cases is that the existing dealership is a non-conforming building and the proposed project moves it closer to conforming with the town’s zoning regulations.
That is true with respect to the regulations “build-to-line” standards, which sets the distance from the edge of the paved street — in this case the mall’s access road — at 40 feet. The existing dealership is 180 feet from the mall’s access road and the proposed addition would shrink that distance to 84 feet. While that’s more than twice what the regulations allow, it is more than 96 feet closer than the existing building.
“The addition decreases the amount of non-conformity,” Lane-Karnas wrote, requesting a variance needed to allow for the expansion of an existing non-conforming use.
While the edge of the dealership’s paved parking lot is and will be located closer to the property line than contemplated by the regulations, Lane-Karnas noted the size of that lot will shrink considerably to accommodate the proposed addition.
The application calls for the elimination of one of two “double-stacked parking bays” between the building and the mall’s access road. That would mean the elimination of 87 spaces, or a reduction of 63%. The parking spaces that remain on the non-conforming lot will be repaved, but will otherwise be unchanged.
Building height is another potentially problematic area. The proposed building height — 17 to 20 feet — is consistent with the existing building, but somewhat lower than the 25-foot minimum outlined in the regulations.
According to the application, the proposed project meets most of the applicable architectural standards, though, due to the site’s topography, creating a pedestrian access directly from the mall’s access road would not be possible.
The board is scheduled to consider the pending application at it Aug. 31 meeting.
In addition to local approval the project will require an Act 250 land-use permit. That separate review process, which will be conducted by the District 5 Environmental Commission, hasn’t yet started.
