BERLIN — Twin City Family Fun Center has new owners: Michael and Lindsey Drake, of Waterbury.
The Drakes also own The Inn At Montpelier and Zachary’s Pizza in Waterbury.
The Drakes bought the bowling alley and arcade in April from Randy Longe, who had owned Twin City just short of 40 years. The center, on the Barre-Montpelier Road, opened in 1962.
The fact that Twin City Family Fun Center has new owners is not important, Michael said. What is important is the facility will continue to be a valued community center for Washington County, he said.
“This is a great center. We’re excited to reopen. The Longes did a wonderful job for many years. We just hope to continue that legacy,” Michael said.
The Drakes closed the facility from May 1 to June 14 to complete several, much-needed repairs including new floors, new counters, new seating and more. Michael said the purpose of the construction wasn’t to change the facility but, rather, to upgrade it.
He said the biggest actual change is the restaurant, which will shift from K’s Korner Sports Bistro to Zachary’s Pizza. The restaurant will have the same menu as the Waterbury pizzeria, plus a few additions.
There also will be a new touch-screen scoring system that Michael said is “more dynamic for family bowling.”
There will be a learning curve for those using the new system, but the results will be worth it, Michael said.
Recreational and league bowling will continue, as will the arcade. Laser Tag, which hasn’t operated since before the 2020 pandemic, will not return, Michael said.
“We had a full month operating in April, and all the regular bowlers and leagues know what is happening and everyone, I think, is pretty supportive,” Michael said.
The Drakes are undeterred by the fact that bowling, both in Central Vermont and nationwide, had been in decline for several years. Thirty years ago, Washington County had two bowling centers: Twin City and Astro Bowl, also in Berlin.
According to USA Today, from 1998-2013, the number of bowling alleys in the United States fell to 3,976 from 5,400.
Longer format games, such as bowling and golf, had been on the decline, but the drop in participants has stabilized, Michael said. He said he believes there is plenty of opportunity for growth.
Michael said he hopes to add to the 10 leagues currently run at the center, bring back youth leagues, and increase summer leagues.
“I believe if we have a good bowling center and a good restaurant, our customers will have a great experience and that will translate to good business,” Michael said.
Any changes made in the future will be based on what the customers want.
“We’re a local business and a family-centered business. We plan to listen to our customers,” he said.