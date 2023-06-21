Berlin fun center
Buy Now

Michael and Lindsey Drake, of Waterbury, recently bought the Twin City Family Fun Center in Berlin from Randy Longe, who had owned Twin City for almost 40 years.

 Photo by Peter Cobb

BERLIN — Twin City Family Fun Center has new owners: Michael and Lindsey Drake, of Waterbury.

The Drakes also own The Inn At Montpelier and Zachary’s Pizza in Waterbury.