BARRE — Recreation officials in Barre and Montpelier say they are scrambling to find lifeguards for municipal swimming pools that were both out of commission last summer.
Barre’s pool was fortuitously under construction last year, or, like the one in Montpelier, it would have been closed due to COVID-19.
Flash forward a year and officials say side effects of the pandemic — most notably a labor market where jobs aren’t hard to find — may be a contributing factor.
The pool of certified lifeguards in central Vermont was never deep to begin with, but factor in a year when those jobs and required training opportunities were next to non-existent and the challenge grows.
A contractor is now putting the finishing touches on Barre’s new-look pool, which is scheduled to be sandblasted, painted, filled and its new filter system activated in preparation for a June 28 opening.
The $1.1 million pool upgrade is wrapping up even as Stephanie Quaranta, assistant director of buildings and community services in Barre, is hoping to round out a lifeguard crew.
A perennial problem, Quaranta said there has been an added degree of difficulty this year because high school outreach was a challenge and most college students aren’t coming back for the summer in one big wave since they’ve been home and many already have jobs.
Add to that employers ramping back up and hungry for people willing to work and Quaranta said there’s more competition than usual.
“I think that we’re feeling the overall crunch of people looking for all kinds of workers at the same time,” she said.
Quaranta, who has lined up her pool director and assistant pool director would like at least eight lifeguards to maximize use of the expanded pool this summer. She has two and a third who needs to pass a class the city will pay for in order to be certified.
That would make three — a good start, but not enough to operate a pool on a seven-day-a-week schedule.
According to Quaranta, between three and four lifeguards need to be on at any one time and while the director and assistant director can count toward that total, building a predictable schedule for the summer will take more bodies.
With five weeks left before the pool opens, Quaranta said there are training opportunities and the city, as has been its custom for several years, is prepared to cover the cost of lifeguard certification in exchange for a summer’s worth of work.
Applications can be found online at https://www.barrecity.org/lifeguards.html and those interested in inquiring about training opportunities are urged to contact Quaranta at squaranta@barrecity.org or 476-0257.
The lifeguard positions pay $11.75 an hour for 20 to 40 hours a week. The pool is open days, evenings and weekends.
Meanwhile, in Montpelier, the year off has created a challenge for Recreation Director Arne McMullen who is also in hiring mode.
McMullen is looking for a pool director and between 12 and 14 lifeguards to operate the pool this year.
The just-extended deadline for applications was last Friday. McMullen received five.
The new deadline is next Thursday and will leave McMullen a full month before the Capital City’s pool opens on the first week of July.
Information and applications for the pool director, lifeguards and other seasonal recreation positions can be found at https://www.montpelier-vt.org/869/Employment and resumes and cover letters describing interest and qualifications should be sent to McMullen at amcmullen2@montpelier-vt.org prior to next week’s deadline.
As is the case in Barre, McMullen said Montpelier will reimburse those who take and pass the lifeguard certification course at the end of the summer.
McMullen, who briefly considered not opening the pool this summer for a variety of reasons, said staffing is the last remaining obstacle. The pool house is being painted this week and the pool itself will be painted when the paint arrives before being filled next month.
“As soon as we get enough lifeguards we’ll be set,” he said.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.