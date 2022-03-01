WAITSFIELD — Just over 30% of Waitsfield’s 1,489 voters cast ballots on Town Meeting Day and decided their one contested race by reelecting incumbent Selectboard member Jordan Gonda to a three-year term.
Town Clerk Jennifer Peterson said all other ballot articles passed on Tuesday including a measure asking whether the town should allow for retail cannabis businesses to operate once the state-regulated legal cannabis marketplace commences later this year. Voters said yes, 297-160.
Voters approved the proposed town budget of $2,408,896 by a vote of 364-90, Peterson said.
Other articles that also received voter approval were:
Article 4 to appropriate $10,000 to the Mad River Recreation District as long as the voters in Warren and Fayston contributed as well.
Article 5 to add $10,000 to the town Conservation Commission’s “restroom-recreation-conservation” reserve fund.
Article 6 to create and put $10,000 into a reserve fund to manage impacts of invasive species such as knotweed and emerald ash borer.
Article 7 renews and extends for up to three years (ending March 31, 2025) the Agricultural Tax Stabilization Agreement for farm lands.
Article 8 to exempt the Masonic Lodge at 4376 Main Street from property taxes for five years.
Waitsfield also sets quarterly property tax payments for the year. Those dates for fiscal year 2022-23 will be Sept. 15 and Nov. 15, 2022, and Feb. 15 and May 15, 2023.
All other offices on the ballot were uncontested.
