BARRE TOWN — Town officials received another request for the use of coronavirus pandemic relief dollars with the Turning Point Center of Central Vermont looking to move into and renovate a new space to better serve residents recovering from substance use.
At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Select Board heard from Robert Purvis, executive director of the center, and Charles “Chip” Castle, a member of the center’s board of directors. The pair were there to request $50,000 from the town for a project that Purvis has been working on for years. The nonprofit helps residents recover from substance use by offering peer-based supports, conducting educational programs and maintaining a place for sober recreation and activities. Everyone who works for the center has a history of their own addiction and recovery.
Turning Point is at 489 North Main St. in Barre across the street from the former Allen Lumber building.
“You have rats falling out of the ceiling,” Castle said. “All kinds of unsanitary things happening in the basement area. No parking. Very hard to get in and out of there at that intersection. Turning Point needs a new place.”
He said years ago when the center started, that location may have been seen as good enough for the “junkies,” or however they were referred to by residents then. Today, Castle said society is in a much different place. He said the state just saw its highest record ever for overdose deaths in 2021. Castle said he didn’t think there were any families or businesses out there who haven’t been touched by the opioid epidemic in some way.
Castle said those at the center have decided its current location is not an appropriate place for people to come and try to recover from substance use.
The plan is to purchase the building on 18 South Main St., the former home of the thrift shop Treasures Unburied, renovate it and add an expansion on the back.
Purvis said the building needs work to the point that “it’s nearly ready to become a parking lot.” But he said the building constructed in 1845 is historic and those involved in historic preservation are thrilled that the center wants to renovate it.
Purvis said officials at Central Vermont Medical Center want to partner with Turning Point on a program for pregnant women addicted to opioids. With this new center, he said medical professionals would be able to administer medication at the center while the expecting mothers would receive support from peers and help on planning for caring for the child.
“So we need a place that’s comfortable, that’s safe and that respects the people that go there,” Purvis said.
He said the facility could host meetings for community groups.
Purvis said in the first quarter of this year, about 180 residents received recovery coaching from the center. He said the center currently has a front room with five desks, so there isn’t much space to have confidential meetings.
This new space, once renovations and the expansion are complete, would have multiple offices and meeting spaces, as well as 15 parking spaces.
The center would buy the property for $200,000 and the rest of the work is estimated to cost nearly $2.5 million. Purvis said he expected that figure to go up because of issues caused by the pandemic. He said the center will be fundraising for a while to collect the amount it needs, but he does already have about $1.1 million raised and the center is applying for an additional $1 million grant.
The town has been awarded about $2.3 million in federal pandemic relief dollars. Town officials have been discussing how to use that money with less than 40% of it spoken for thus far. Purvis said he was asking for a contribution from the town to help the center get closer to the finish line.
Castle said the center will ask the city for $50,000, as well and might reach out to surrounding towns for support.
Select Board Chair Paul White noted the town has to have its pandemic relief dollars obligated, meaning contracts signed for projects, by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026, according to the federal rules for the money.
Purvis said he expects renovations to start late summer or early fall of this year.
Board members thanked Purvis and Castle for the work they do and agreed to add the $50,000 request to the list of proposed projects for the use of pandemic relief dollars which will be discussed at a later date.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
