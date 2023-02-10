BARRE — A Tunbridge woman has been sentenced to time served in a case where police say she sold heroin and fentanyl to a Graniteville woman who later overdosed and died.
Shannon C. Barry, 35, pleaded guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to misdemeanor counts of possession of heroin and violating conditions of release. Barry received a sentence of 11 to 12 months to serve with credit for time served. She has well over a year’s worth of credit because she was temporarily held on bail post arraignment in 2019.
Barry had been facing a felony count of selling a regulated drug with death resulting, but the charge was amended to misdemeanor heroin possession by the state, per the plea agreement. The state also dismissed two additional misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release.
According to court records, in June 2019, a possible overdose was reported on Lawrence Avenue in Barre. Police said inside the home, Heather Larocque, 29, was found lying on a couch with her legs hanging over the side as if she had been sitting up before falling over.
Larocque was given two doses of Narcan and officers performed CPR to try and save her life, but she was later pronounced dead, according to court records.
Police said a witness at the scene reported he had picked Larocque up, and she had said she was excited to get some time away from her 10-month-old child.
An autopsy showed Larocque died due to an overdose of heroin and fentanyl, and she had also snorted some heroin, according to court records.
Police said they later learned Larocque had been communicating with Barry about getting drugs just prior to Larocque’s death.
Police said Barry was located and admitted to meeting with Larocque the day Larocque died. She also admitted to selling 13 bags of heroin to Larocque, according to court records.
Part of the reason Barry received a time-served sentence Thursday is because her attorney, Maggie Vincent, had sought to have those admissions suppressed because Larocque had made them without police informing her of her rights. Judge Mary Morrissey, who was presiding over the criminal court in Barre at the time, granted the motion to suppress. The state then appealed the matter to the Vermont Supreme Court.
The higher court sided with the judge in a 2021 decision, stating Barry thought she was in police custody and police had failed to advise her of her rights before she made the admissions.
Deputy State’s Attorney Alfonso Villegas said at Thursday’s hearing the lack of the admissions, as well as other issues with witness testimony, would have made the felony charge difficult to prove at trial.
Villegas said as part of the plea agreement, Barry agreed to provide information to the state about who she had been receiving drugs from.
The prosecutor said Barry reported she would act as “collateral” in drug transactions, where she would meet with those looking to buy drugs who trusted her. Villegas said sometimes people get robbed during drug transactions and Barry was there during those transactions to assure drug buyers that wouldn’t happen.
Villegas said Barry played an integral part in facilitating the distribution of drugs that led to Larocque’s death.
Larocque’s partner, and father of one of her two children, read a statement at Thursday’s hearing while fighting back tears. He said the day Larocque died will forever be imprinted in his mind. The partner recalled his last phone conversation with Larocque.
“Little did I know this would be the last time I would talk to her. The last time I would hear her voice, her laugh,” he said.
The partner said while Barry may be angry or bitter because of this case, he wanted her to know she still had the ability to talk to her family and be with them. He said she took that away from him and his family with Larocque’s death.
“I think of my son, and how he will never know his mom’s voice, smell, love. Because of greed and stupidity, my life and the lives of all the people who loved Heather have been changed forever,” he said.
The partner recalled the phone call he received from police telling him Larocque had overdosed, how he showed up to the home where Larocque had died.
“I remember showing up at the address and the police holding me back as I screamed in agony over this loss. As I tried to push through, I remember them saying they won’t let me go in, as they wanted the last time I saw her to be happy memories and to remember her face as the Heather I knew, and not like that. I’ve never felt any pain as the pain that was felt that day and the many months to follow,” he said.
He said following this incident, he has started taking his son to church. The partner said he wanted not only to teach his son about this life only being the beginning, but most of all he wanted to teach his son about forgiveness.
Barry read from her own statement. She apologized to those who loved Larocque.
“I could tell that she was a wonderful person. And I know what it feels like to lose a loved one. It’s the worst feeling ever. I still, to this day, regret allowing myself to be involved in this situation that ended so tragically,” she said.
Barry said she’s been working on bettering herself since this incident, but she hated that it took the loss of someone’s life for her to open her eyes.
“Heather deserves all the credit for me being able to turn my life around,” she said, adding she still has a hard time knowing Larocque’s children will grow up without her.
Judge Kevin Griffin said outside of accepting the plea agreement, there wasn’t much for him to decide or analyze in the matter Thursday, since Barry agreed to the maximum sentence allowed for the misdemeanors she pleaded guilty to. Griffin said he agreed with the state’s assessment that these convictions and this sentence is likely the most the state could get from this case under the circumstances.
He said this is one of the rare cases where the defendant has already served their sentence before pleading guilty. Griffin said he didn’t take lightly that Barry has already been incarcerated at least a year.
He wished Larocque’s partner the best of luck. The judge said he was sorry that the family had to experience this.
Griffin said Barry appears to be on a better path now. But the judge said he’s getting tired of all the people dying in drug overdoses.
He said if Barry were to appear in front of him again on new charges in a similar case, he would not hesitate to give her a stiff sentence.
“If (the drug game) is going to be run like a business, then you better factor into the cost years of incarceration if you were to assist in any way, shape or form again in the distribution of drugs. So, I hope this is all behind you. I hope somehow, someway you figure out a way to live with the fact that you played a major role in the death of someone you apparently cared about. … That’s a punishment that’s going to stay with you for as long as you remember this case. But I sincerely hope to never see you in front of me again,” the judge said.
