BARRE — A Tunbridge woman has been sentenced to time served in a case where police say she sold heroin and fentanyl to a Graniteville woman who later overdosed and died.

Shannon C. Barry, 35, pleaded guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to misdemeanor counts of possession of heroin and violating conditions of release. Barry received a sentence of 11 to 12 months to serve with credit for time served. She has well over a year’s worth of credit because she was temporarily held on bail post arraignment in 2019.

