BRATTLEBORO — Two Vermont State Troopers were ordered Monday to appear in Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro on May 30 to face charges in connection with a case involving the use of a bean bag to deescalate an unruly suspect on a roof last summer, officials said.

Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark wants Patrol Sgt. Ryan Wood and Trooper Zachary Trocki charged with reckless endangerment and simple assault for the incident that happened about 2:15 a.m. on June 17, 2022, in Newfane, officials said.

(1) comment

jmatthews04
jmatthews04

My name is James. I am a retired VSP Trooper and worked with Sgt. Wood. He is an exemplary Trooper, husband, father, and friend. Please join me in supporting those who put their lives on the line for our freedoms - https://gofund.me/56ed07ee

Report Add Reply

