WILLISTON – A longtime Vermont State Police trooper currently on paid leave following a complaint about items missing from a property room at the state police barracks in Williston, denied any involvement when confronted by detectives, court papers show.

Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova of Essex is under criminal investigation for suspicion of grand larceny, sale of stolen property, official misconduct, neglect of duty and false information to police, court records show.

