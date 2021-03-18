BARRE — Three people face charges after police say a woman’s boyfriend attacked her ex-boyfriend with a baseball bat.
Reginald R. Pells, 36, of West Berlin, pleaded not guilty via phone Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of simple assault with a weapon and disorderly conduct. If convicted, Pells could face a maximum sentence of 6 years and 60 days.
Jamie Melissa Ransom, 39, also of West Berlin, and Timothy Matthew Perry, 55, of Waterbury, each pleaded not guilty via phone to a misdemeanor count of aggravated disorderly conduct. If convicted, they could face a maximum sentence of 180 days in prison.
All three were released on conditions.
Officer Jacob Johnson, of the Montpelier police, said in his affidavit on Jan. 3 Ransom called police to report an assault had occurred at Cumberland Farms on Berlin Street. Johnson said Ransom reported three people tried to “beat the crap out of” her and her boyfriend, Pells. The officer said he was told the assault stemmed from an incident during which Pells’ truck was believed to have been damaged by Perry in Berlin.
He said Pells reported Perry is Ransom’s ex-boyfriend.
Pells told police he and Ransom were headed home after hearing about damage caused to his truck and then saw Perry pull into the store so they confronted him, according to court records. Johnson said Ransom reported she hit Perry in the face multiple times and kicked him between the legs. She told Johnson the two people with Perry got out of the truck and Pells got his bat for self defense. Ransom said the two others attacked Pells and Pells hit Perry in the head with the bat.
Johnson said police found Perry, who had dried blood on the side of his head. He said Perry told police he was hit in the head with the bat. He told police Pells said he had a gun and was going to shoot them.
Perry told Johnson he hit Pells after he was hit with the bat.
Johnson said surveillance footage from the store showed Ransom attacking Perry and Pells exiting a truck with a long object in his hand. He said the footage showed the five of them scuffling and hitting each other.
Johnson said Perry went to Central Vermont Medical Center for treatment for his head injury and medical records showed he had symptoms of a concussion.
