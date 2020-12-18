BARRE — Three people are accused of assaulting someone after police say a landlord asked for protection.
Corey J. Grossman, 62, of Montpelier, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of accessory before the fact involving a burglary of an occupied dwelling and accessory before the fact involving 2nd-degree unlawful restraint and a misdemeanor count of unlawful taking of property. If convicted, Grossman faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.
Heath M. Sanville, 21, of Bristol, New Hampshire, and Steven Hall, 24, of Northfield Falls, each pleaded not guilty to felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree unlawful restraint and misdemeanor counts of criminal threatening, simple assault, aggravated disorderly conduct and unlawful taking of property. If convicted, they face a maximum sentence of 12½ years.
Emily L. Shoestock, 21, of Berlin, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of being an accessory to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree unlawful restraint and misdemeanor counts of criminal threatening, aggravated disorderly conduct, unlawful taking of property and two counts of violating conditions of release. If convicted, Shoestock faces a maximum sentence of 12½ years in prison.
All four were released on conditions.
Cpl. Michael Philbrick, of the Montpelier Police Department, said in his affidavit a man called police on Nov. 6 to report his landlord had changed the locks on his home and wouldn't let him in. Philbrick said while on the phone with police, the victim was involved in an assault and reported a knife and a gun were pulled on him.
He said officers responded to the scene and staged in the driveway because a gun was said to be involved. Philbrick said a woman, later identified as the victim's partner was yelling to police. He said he spotted three people in camouflage on top of someone. Philbrick said it appeared the trio were trying to restrain someone because two of them were at his torso and the third at his feet.
Philbrick said he approached the group with his service gun drawn and told them to show him their hands. He said they complied and backed away from the man on the ground. Philbrick said the three in camouflage were identified as Sanville, Hall and Shoestock and the man on the ground was the victim who called police.
He said the victim was screaming for help, saying he couldn't breathe and the trio had assaulted him. Philbrick said the victim had a handcuff on one of his hands and a large knife was on the ground near him.
Philbrick said the knife belonged to Hall, Sanville had a handgun holstered on his belt, and Shoestock was carrying a knife. Philbrick said he seized the weapons and put them in his vehicle.
He said he asked the trio about the camouflage and they reported they were part of a group that works to “help and defend the people that need it.” He said Shoestock reported no weapons were brandished, but the victim had been told they had weapons on them to protect themselves.
Philbrick said Shoestock reported Grossman had called them, telling them the victim's belongings needed to be removed from the property, and she wanted the three of them there in case the victim returned. Shoestock told Philbrick she is pregnant, and when the victim arrived he walked toward her and her partner, Hall, stepped between them. He said she reported the victim punched Hall in the ribs so the three of them took him to the ground and were going to handcuff him.
Philbrick said Shoestock reported the three of them had taken the victim's belongings and put them in the garage.
Sanville told Philbrick he never took his .45 caliber handgun out of its holster, but he had raised his shirt to show the victim he had it. Philbrick said Sanville reported the landlord asked them to help evict someone who had been violent towards Grossman in the past. After moving the items to the garage, he told Philbrick the three of them went to get food and then Grossman called to tell them the victim had shown up and was threatening to break down the door.
Philbrick said he then spoke to Grossman who reported the victim had been evicted. But when asked if a court had made a decision on the eviction, she told Philbrick it had not because of the novel coronavirus pandemic and she wasn't sure how that worked now. Philbrick said he confirmed with Grossman that she had only sent the victim an eviction letter, and there had been no formal eviction process through a court.
Philbrick said he asked Grossman why she didn't call police when the victim arrived and she told him because Shoestock, Sanville and Hall were already there, though she reported she had called 911 after he got there. Philbrick said he explained to Grossman because she had changed the locks, it would not be a crime for the victim to break into the home to gain access to his residence.
The victim's partner reported Shoestock and Hall had brandished their knives, according to court records. Philbrick said she reported Sanville had also pulled out his gun and pointed it at the victim until he was taken to the ground.
