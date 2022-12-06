BURLINGTON — A Vermont man, who is charged with abducting a woman, crossing state lines and sexually assaulting her in front of her son in Windsor County three years ago, is due to go on trial in March in federal court in Burlington.
Everett A. Simpson, 45, most recently from St. Johnsbury, also wants the federal court to provide him with a suit to wear during his trial.
He has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court to two kidnapping charges involving a mother and child and two interstate transportation of stolen car counts in January 2019.
Simpson, who is defending himself, said in a hand-written motion he is “Indigent Therefore Cannot Get Dress Cloths (sic) — Suit. Therefore Would Have To Wear His Prison Cloths (sic) During Trial, Which Would bring Prejudice to the Defense.”
Senior Federal Judge William K. Sessions III said he did not believe there were any funds in the court budget to pay for a suit for Simpson.
The judge asked Assistant Federal Defender Steven Barth, who is serving as standby counsel if his office had money in its budget. Barth said he would inquire.
Simpson had trouble hanging onto his court-appointed lawyers before asking the court to allow him to represent himself. At least six defense lawyers have been dismissed from the high-profile case since Simpson was arrested in January 2019. He does have the assistance of Barth, who was appointed by the court to be his second stand-by counsel.
The interstate kidnapping case began after Simpson escaped from Valley Vista, a drug rehabilitation center in Bradford, but officials there did not report it immediately as required by a court order, officials said.
Simpson had a tentative trial date for early December, but that has been stretched out. Sessions started a status conference hearing in court on Monday by proposing a trial starting Feb. 6, but that was soon pushed to March 6 due to scheduling issues by Barth.
Sessions agreed to have another status conference with the parties in early January in an effort to keep the trial moving forward.
Simpson remains held without bail at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans Town.
Simpson also told the court he was still having issues with getting medication that he thought he needed for ADHD. Sessions said that was something the defendant would have to work out with his medical provider and the prison staff.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Lasher reported to the court that Simpson has been provided all the evidence collected that the government needed to turn over.
Sessions set a Feb. 1 deadline for any additional motions.
Simpson, formerly of St. Albans, does not use a computer to write his motions. They are handwritten and often times have been hard to read or understand. Lasher in his typed responses often indicates he is trying to interpret the meaning.
Simpson has filed more than four dozen defense motions, including 11 requests seeking dismissal of the criminal case, two other motions to remove the prosecutors and one motion to disqualify the judge. All motions have been pretty much rejected by Sessions.
Simpson also claimed there has been a wide-ranging conspiracy against him, which included FBI Special Agent Jennie Emmons, now-retired U.S. Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy, who approved the initial federal complaint and the Hartford Police, which investigated the sexual assault.
Sessions has rejected that theory.
The judge had granted an earlier prosecution request for some kind of competency test to see whether Simpson should stand trial. The opinion and order for that ruling were sealed, but no reason was given at the time by the judge. The final report also was filed under seal with the court, records show.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office had made two requests to the judge. Prosecutors asked the judge to determine if Simpson was competent to stand trial and whether the defendant was competent to represent himself at a federal trial.
The criminal case began to unfold in January 2019 when Simpson was charged with a series of crimes, including aggravated assault on a state trooper following a car chase. A judge released Simpson on Thursday Jan. 3, 2019, on a bond with conditions, including that he report to Valley Vista, a drug rehabilitation center in Bradford.
He arrived that evening about 11 p.m., but by the following day at 9:47 a.m. Simpson was reported missing by Valley Vista, State Police said.
On Saturday Jan. 5, 2019, Simpson is accused of forcing the 23-year-old woman and her 4-year-old son into their vehicle at the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester, New Hampshire, and driving to White River Junction, police said. The woman secured a hotel room and Simpson reportedly sexually assaulted her while her son watched, police have maintained. Simpson has maintained the woman consented.
The woman and boy got away when Simpson left the hotel room, and she alerted Hartford Police, which obtained an arrest warrant for Simpson about 3:20 a.m. Sunday Jan. 6, 2019. It charged him with suspicion of kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, interference with access to emergency services, aggravated operation without owner’s consent, and violation of conditions of release, police said.
Meanwhile, Simpson reportedly stole another vehicle and eventually made it to Pennsylvania, police said. An automatic license plate reader alerted police that the vehicle was stolen, and a chase ensued with Simpson eventually crashing and police in Upper Darby Township arresting him, officials said.
The Vermont State Police officials have admitted they bungled their part of the Simpson case by not seeking an arrest warrant or issuing a news release to warn the public he had escaped from Valley Vista. State Police also said it never issued a general police broadcast to other law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for Simpson.
State Police said in December 2019 that it settled out of court with the victims by paying $300,000 to the woman and $100,000 to her son.
Meridan Behavorial Health and OAS, which operated Valley Vista, also were sued in the same lawsuit in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington. Those claims were settled, but the financial payment was unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.