The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
March 22
Someone was climbing trees on Main Street.
A real estate scam was reported on State Street.
There was a one-car crash on River Street at about 5:45 p.m. No injuries were reported.
March 23
Property was found and turned into the police department.
A wallet was found on the bike path and returned to its owner.
On Hubbard Street, a woman was yelling.
March 24
A door was unlocked at a business on Memorial Drive.
Gunshots were heard on North College Street.
People were smoking on private property on State Street.
March 25
Keys were lost on Barre Street.
An incident of fraud was reported on State Street.
Drug activity was reported on Main Street.
There was a dispute between neighbors on Berlin Street.
March 26
A car hit a deer on East Montpelier Road. No injuries were reported.
Power lines were in the roadway on Northfield Street.
A motor vehicle complaint was made on Dog River Road.
March 27
A sinkhole was reported on Barre Street.
There was a tree in the roadway on Phelps Street.
A learner's permit was found and turned into the police department.
March 28
A homeless person was sleeping in a hallway on Barre Street.
On Bailey Avenue, a bank card was found.
A vehicle was blocking a driveway on Sibley Avenue.
