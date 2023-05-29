Three years ago, Lamar Carter was in a lot of trouble.
Rutland City Police had arrested Carter with felony amounts of heroin and marijuana, as well as a misdemeanor quantity of cocaine. Some of the heroin had fentanyl in it, which was enough for a trafficking charge. All told, he was facing a potential 44 years in prison.
Last week, Carter walked out of the Francis B. McCaffrey Courthouse because, as he explained, when he was offered a chance to fix his life, he took it.
“Everything is a process,” Carter said. “If you’re in this sort of program, there’s no reason to fight it. Just do it and get something from it, adjust yourself with it.”
Carter graduated last week from Rutland County’s drug treatment court, a program that gives offenders a chance to avoid jail by undergoing closely supervised treatment. The criminal case against him was settled with a deferred sentence and three months of probation
The graduations are uncommon enough that each individual graduate gets a small ceremony at the courthouse. Carter’s was attended by those who had worked with him through the program, but also dignitaries like Vermont Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Reiber and Rep. Eric Maguire, R-Rutland.
Balloons were tied to the bench of Judge John Valente, who oversees the treatment court.
“It’s a process most people don’t get through as quickly as Lamar did,” Valente said during the ceremony. “Lamar, you are here because of a program that pushed you and challenged you. ... You did far more than just participate. You pushed yourself and you succeeded.”
Court officials said roughly 150 people across the state are in treatment court at a given time, with Rutland typically having about 20 enrolled in a year. The three-year graduation rate in Rutland county is about 58%. The Rutland program has graduated 164 people since its inception in 2004.
Similar statistics were not immediately available regarding Washington County’s treatment court, but Barre Police Chief Braeden Vail said Friday he had just attended a graduation there the previous week.
“I think it’s a wonderful thing that appears to be working OK,” he said. “We need to support people. We always say we can’t arrest our way out of it.”
Vail said most of the people involved in the illicit drug trade are its victims.
“You have users,” he said. “Then you have users that sell a little bit to support their habit and then you have your dealers on top. We try to arrest the dealers that are just capitalists profiting off of selling drugs. The lower users — they are the ones that have a chance to benefit from the treatment court if that is an option. It’s a necessity and it seems to be working for those who take advantage of it.”
Back down in Rutland County, State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said he saw the program as highly effective.
“If we can get to a meaningful and lasting sobriety and someone is a productive member of society, that is a good outcome,” he said.
Even participants who make it through stumble. Sullivan said the system is designed to expect that.
“It’s a very intensive form of supervision,” he said. “They see the judge regularly. If they’re not doing what they should be doing, they can face accountability outcomes ranging from additional community service to incarceration for a couple days. The treatment court model, at least compared with what we do in criminal court, is a much faster response time to negative behaviors.”
Not everybody makes it through. The same week Carter was graduating, Michael Maniery, who was discharged from treatment court after a series of incidents including the theft of a laptop as he left the treatment center, was sentenced to 18 months to three years to serve — an outcome he could have avoided by not failing at the program.
Information on recidivism among people who have completed the program was also not readily available. Sullivan said anecdotally he knows it happens, but that he believes the program has a better long-term success rate than incarceration.
Carter’s missteps were alluded to by members of his team, but they spent more time talking about ways he had shown growth, like going to the police when his wife’s car was vandalized, or walking out and calming himself when he was out to dinner with his wife and walked in on people doing cocaine in a restroom.
“I went through my ins and outs,” Carter said, tearing up as he addressed the group gathered for his graduation. “I feel if I didn’t go through what I had to get through ... I wouldn’t even be here today.”
Carter also made it clear that he’d had to do more than get off drugs, and that the program helped him deal with underlying issues that had gone unaddressed up to then.
“Drug court is ... it works,” he said. “It helps. You see yourself struggling. You can ask anyone on the team to sit down with you and talk with you and work out where you need to be.”
