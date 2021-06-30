BARRE TOWN — The Good Samaritan Haven and Downstreet Housing and Community Development want to turn a home that had been a Phoenix House recovery residence into transitional housing for the homeless.
At the Select Board’s regular meeting Tuesday, the board heard from Rick DeAngelis, executive director of the Good Samaritan, and Julie Curtin, Downstreet’s interim chief executive officer. Curtin said Downstreet bought the property at 580 South Barre Road in 2012.
She said the home has been used by Phoenix House as a recovery residence. Phoenix House is a nonprofit that focuses on substance-use treatment.
Curtin said Phoenix House lost its funding for the home in May. She said she shared that news with DeAngelis and the pair saw the now-vacant home as an opportunity to house some of the homeless people in the area.
DeAngelis said 80 people in Central Vermont are going to lose their housing soon with the state moving away from housing those who are homeless in motels and hotels in response to the coronavirus pandemic. He said this situation highlights the need for more housing in the area. He said most of those 80 people are planning to start camping without the lodging they had been in.
“We’re really in a crisis situation,” he said.
He said his organization operates a shelter in Barre City that takes in people in immediate need of housing, without much scrutiny. He said this proposed facility in Barre Town would not be another such facility.
“It is not going to be a walk in, just show up, you get a bed tonight type of shelter,” he said.
He said this home would be transitional housing where those who may have “hit a stretch of bad luck” need housing, but they aren’t far away from securing their own housing.
The Good Samaritan also operates a facility in Montpelier.
He said the Barre Town facility will have a capacity of 15 people who need housing and will also have overnight staffing. DeAngelis said each candidate for the home will be screened by his organization in consultation with other stakeholders. He said candidates must be employed or have a source of income.
DeAngelis said it will be free of alcohol and illegal or non-prescribed drugs and those who violate that rule could lose their housing.
No one on the sex offender registry is allowed and he said there will be criminal background checks looking at the past three years.
He said he’s only looking that far back because this facility will need to abide by fair housing laws and there are laws in place that protect people who have been convicted of crimes when it comes to housing.
DeAngelis said he’s reached out to Police Chief William Dodge and told the chief the Good Samaritan would screen out anyone who has a conviction for a violent crime within the past three years. Dodge said he wants the facility to be a bit more restrictive than what DeAngelis has proposed, so conversations between the two will continue.
Board Chair Paul White acknowledged the two organizations don’t need the board’s approval to move forward with the facility. But DeAngelis said if town officials expressed strong opposition to the facility, he would think twice about moving forward.
A revision to the conditional-use permit for the facility has been requested from the town’s Development Review Board. That board will review the proposed change at its July 14 meeting, but town officials didn’t think there was anything that would prohibit the creation of the facility because it would be similar in use to what was done with Phoenix House.
Select Board members also expressed interest in getting feedback from the public about the proposed facility. That feedback is expected to be sought at the board’s regular meeting on July 6.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
