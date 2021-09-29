BARRE TOWN — Local officials are looking for a South Barre resident to serve on a working group that will oversee a 15-bed transitional housing facility run by the Good Samaritan Haven that is set to open Nov. 1.
At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Select Board discussed the home at 580 South Barre Road that had been used as a recovery facility run by Phoenix House. That organization lost its funding for the facility earlier this year. The property is owned by Downstreet Housing and Community Development.
Those at the Good Samaritan saw an opportunity for transitional housing at the home and jumped on it.
Rick DeAngelis, executive director of the Good Samaritan, has said this facility will not be like the shelter in Barre City, which takes in anyone in need of a bed. This facility will be for those who may have “hit a stretch of bad luck” and are close to securing their own housing.
As was the case with Phoenix House, the town has a memorandum of understanding with the Good Samaritan which lays out how the facility will operate. That agreement includes the creation of a working group made up of officials and a South Barre resident. There was a similar group that oversaw the Phoenix House facility.
The Select Board was asked Tuesday to appoint most of the members of that group, to include a board member, a town staff member and someone from the police department. Someone from the Good Samaritan will also serve on the group.
He wasn’t in attendance for the meeting, but the board agreed to appoint Police Chief William Dodge to the group.
Assistant Town Manager Elaine Wang said she would like to serve as the town staff member.
“I did some course work in this area, and it would be great to be able to apply it,” Wang said.
The board agreed to appoint her to the group.
For the South Barre resident, board member Justin Bolduc noted there are no term limits for those on the group. Bolduc said having an end date could make the position more attractive.
Town Manager Carl Rogers said the resident would be free to resign whenever they wanted.
Rogers said, “It’s not a lifetime sentence, but it’s a lifetime opportunity.”
He said the town will advertise for the position.
Board member Norma Malone agreed to serve on this group, as she had on the previous group, though she was open to someone else taking on the task if they had interest. Board member Jack Mitchell almost stepped up to the plate, but he deferred to Malone and agreed to serve as an alternate if she weren’t available.
Board member Bob Nelson was not in attendance for the meeting.
The group will meet monthly once the facility is up and running and then quarterly after three months, but it’s expected to meet initially in October. DeAngelis said in a Wednesday interview that’s because the facility is to open on Nov. 1.
He said members of his staff are in the process of identifying potential candidates to stay at the facility. DeAngelis said there won’t be 15 people housed at the home as soon as it starts up. He said the Good Samaritan will instead filter them in.
With temperatures starting to fall, DeAngelis said his staff have identified about 50 people in the area who are living outside. He noted those in need of housing who have been put up in motels in response to the coronavirus pandemic will soon need to find somewhere else to live.
“I would say (this facility) is desperately needed, and I appreciate the opportunity to operate the property” he said.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
