EAST MONTPELIER — A closed-door discussion that started Monday night and is set to resume tonight should provide the Select Board with a blueprint for an administrative overhaul linked to a series of looming retirements.
Even as the search for East Montpelier’s next town treasurer nears an end, the board is engaged in a broader discussion involving two other positions that haven’t been posted but are months away from being vacant.
Like long-time Town Treasurer Don Welch, Town Administrator Bruce Johnson is planning to retire in July and Municipal Assistant Denise Sparrow is stepping down in August.
Before advertising those positions, the board needs to make a threshold decision about what each entails. Part of that is driven by the fact that while Johnson also serves as zoning administrator and delinquent tax collector it may make sense to off-load some of those responsibilities in the context of the looming transition.
It isn’t clear whether the treasurer’s position might be part of such restructuring, but it isn’t out of the realm of possibility given a job description that leaves the door open to that possibility.
What is clear, based on the board’s limited public discussion, is now is the time to consider changes — if any — to the current structure, given that structure was largely driven by Johnson’s diverse skill set when he made the jump to chair of the Select Board to town administrator in 2012. That is the same year Welch first ran for what is now the appointed town treasurer’s position.
With Johnson and Welch now poised to retire and Sparrow planning to follow them, the board is carefully considering an administrative transition in the context of unprecedented turnover at the town offices.
At least part of Monday night’s executive session — one that is scheduled to resume tonight — involved interviewing two finalists for the town treasurer’s position.
Both candidates emerged from a field of eight applicants who applied by the Feb. 17 deadline and were subsequently vetted and, in both cases, interviewed by the board-appointed search committee that recommended them.
The board wasn’t prepared to offer the job following the interviews on Monday and the only action taken after an executive session that spanned nearly two-and-a-half hours was to “continue” the closed-door conversation when members reconvene at 6:30 p.m.
After the meeting Johnson hinted the board might not be finished interviewing, though he declined to elaborate and couldn’t say whether the board would be prepared to take action with respect to the treasurer’s position tonight.
