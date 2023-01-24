PITTSFORD — The Vermont Criminal Justice Council voted Tuesday to issue a written warning to longtime Orange County Sheriff Bill Bohnyak for using a deputy to handle cases, including sensitive sex crimes when she was not certified to investigate them.
Council Chair William H. Sorrell started the meeting by saying that a subcommittee had negotiated a possible settlement with Bohnyak. He asked for any general comments or questions from the council, but nobody wanted to talk about the case in public.
The council then voted to go into executive session to discuss the proposed settlement. The council came back into open session after 15 minutes and voted without any public discussion to accept the proposed settlement admonishing Bohnyak.
Bohnyak, who lost reelection in the general election in November, and his lawyer did not attend the meeting. Bohnyak’s term expires Jan. 31.
“I made a mistake. I owned up to it,” Bohnyak told the Rutland Herald/Times Argus following the hearing. He said he has no immediate plans, adding that he plans to take it easy for a while before figuring out his next chapter in life.
The council had the power to impose a warning, a suspension, a temporary revocation or a permanent revocation of Bohnyak’s law enforcement license.
The administrative charges, which became public a week after the general election, said Bohnyak allowed a deputy sheriff, who is no longer with the department, to investigate at least 13 criminal complaints in recent years when unqualified.
With Bohnyak, 65, ending his sheriff’s job next week, the council did acknowledge the door might be open for his return to a Vermont law enforcement job. The stipulation mandates that Bohnyak must take training March 23 about the scope of authority that so-called Level II police officers can conduct in Vermont.
Failure to complete the training could lead to further action by the council, according to the 11-page agreement.
This marks the fourth case in about four months that the council took action against a full-time Vermont police officer. At least two more cases involving former officers with Winooski and Manchester police are in the works.
The charges maintained Bohnyak knowingly employed an officer for duties for which the individual lacked proper certification from the Vermont Police Academy to handle, state records show.
Bohnyak employed the Level II certified deputy sheriff as a detective in the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Special Investigative Unit and was handling cases that fell outside the officer’s law enforcement authority to investigate, the charges said.
The administrative charges cite at least 13 criminal complaints involving five sexual assaults on children, two sexual assaults, three suspicious events and one case each of lewd and lascivious conduct, a computer crime, and a burglary, the records show.
The case numbers appear to indicate that they came from 2019 and 2020.
The former deputy, whose name was not included in the charge or stipulation, has since been hired by a municipal police department and completed the 16-week full-time officer class at the Vermont Police Academy last fall, officials said.
The deputy was assigned to the sex crime unit in June 2020 and by Aug. 20, 2020, a complaint had been filed with the training council about her not being qualified to handle a sexual assault case.
Then-Orange County state’s attorney William Porter met with Bohnyak, Capt. Scott Clouatre and the female deputy on Sept. 4, 2020, to discuss the problem, records show.
Bohnyak said that it was his intent to seek proper certification approval for the deputy. No request was ever made until five days after the meeting, records show.
He also said he believed the deputy sheriff could handle the special cases while under the supervision of a full-time certified officer.
Bohnyak was initially scheduled for a Dec. 6 hearing before the council, but he asked for a delay because he said he would be out of town. Bohnyak requested a new hearing date after Feb. 1, but the council said it wanted to take action while he was still sheriff.
Bohnyak, who is president of the National Sheriffs Association, also must step down from that post on that day. Bohnyak, only the second Vermonter to serve as national president, wrote his final column recently for the monthly magazine of the National Sheriffs Association.
Retired Vermont State Police Lt. George Contois, a Democrat, defeated Bohnyak during the Nov. 8 general election. During a recount, the final tally showed Contois won, 6,606-6,500.
Bohnyak has served 16 years as the sheriff in Orange County, one of Vermont’s most rural counties.
