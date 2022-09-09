This weekly report provided by the Agency of Transportation is a list of planned construction activities that will have traffic impacts on state highways throughout the region:
Interstate
I-89 Richmond: A culvert repair project is underway. Motorists will encounter a one-mile-long lane closure in both travel directions just south of Exit 11 as southbound traffic is merged to the northbound lane using a crossover. A “zipper merge” traffic pattern is now in place.
I-89 Sharon: A bridge rehabilitation project continues. Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction as crossovers are being utilized. Motorists – be aware of a work zone speed reduction.
I-89 Williston: Lane closures on the northbound and southbound bridges at Exit 12 will be in effect on Monday and Tuesday for an intersection project under the interstate. Expect a speed reduction at this location.
Central Vermont
Calais: A bridge replacement project continues along VT 14 approximately 9.5 miles north of U.S. 2. Motorists should expect speed reductions and alternating one-way traffic controlled by flaggers during the day at the bridge location with a temporary signal during non-work hours.
Chelsea to Thetford: A resurfacing project continues on VT 113. There will be a single-lane closure with alternating one-way traffic as crews continue paving driveway aprons and side roads throughout the project limits.
Hardwick: A paving project continues on VT 14 and VT 15. Motorists should expect lane reductions with alternating one-way traffic along both roadways to facilitate nighttime and daytime work starting Sunday at 6 p.m. Nighttime work is anticipated Sunday night through Thursday morning with the possibility to extend through Friday. Potential for daytime work later in the week, once the nightwork has been completed.
Montpelier: Motorists should expect flagged one-way alternating traffic and lane shifts at the rail crossing location along U.S. 2 between Gallison Hill Rd. and the traffic circle as crews continue work on the new rail crossing.
Montpelier to Berlin: A bridge deck replacement project continues along U.S. 2 over the Winooski River at the Montpelier to Berlin town line. Traffic remains directed over a temporary bridge. Motorists may encounter periods of one-way alternating traffic as crews work on approaches to the new bridge and install new bridge rail and approach rail.
Moretown to Middlesex: A resurfacing project is wrapping up along U.S. 2. Motorists may encounter one-way alternating traffic in the area as crews work on punch-list items.
Stowe: An intersection improvement project at VT 100 and West Hill Rd. is set to begin. Alternating one-lane traffic will be maintained to accommodate the construction of the road widening on each end of the project. Crews will work from 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 a.m., Monday – Thursday, and 6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Friday. Motorists should reduce speeds and travel with caution through the active construction zone.
Greater Rutland
Chester: A bridge deck replacement project is underway on VT 103 just south of Smokeshire Rd. Speed and lane-width reductions are in effect throughout the project area. VT 103 Bridge #16 is closed through October 2022. Traffic is being maintained on a temporary bridge.
Chester to Springfield: A roadway project nears completion on VT 11 between VT 103 in Chester and VT 106 in Springfield. Expect one-way alternating traffic in the vicinity of construction operations. Minor delays anticipated.
Fair Haven to Orwell: Motorists should expect alternating one-way traffic along VT 22A as crews continue cleanup activities.
Ludlow: The closure of the VT 103 (Main St.) Bridge No. 26 over Jewell Brook remains in place as crews replace the bridge deck and superstructures. A Town signed detour is available for local vehicle traffic. All truck traffic will be routed to a state regional detour along VT 103, VT 100, and VT 155.
Pittsford to Brandon: One-way alternating traffic patterns will be in place along U.S. 7 as crews work on paving and slope stabilization. Motorists should expect delays.
Poultney: A bridge replacement project begins this fall at the intersection of Thrall Rd. and River Rd. in Poultney, approximately 1.37 miles from the intersection of VT 30 and Thrall Rd. The bridge is currently closed to vehicle traffic and will remain closed until next year. Some flagging operations may occur on adjacent roadways as crews begin mobilizing to the site.
Stockbridge to Rochester: A resurfacing project continues along VT 100 starting near its intersection with VT 107. Motorists should expect areas of one-way alternating traffic and some delays.
Woodstock to Hartland: A paving project resumes along U.S. 4. There will be a single-lane closure with alternating one-way traffic from Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. Flaggers will be in place to assist motorists. Expect delays.
Elsewhere
Burlington: A paving project is underway along U.S. 2/Main Street from South Willard St. to I-89, and along North Willard St. to the intersection with Riverside Ave. Nighttime work hours are 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday this week. Motorists should expect one-way alternating traffic during nighttime operations.
Williston: Travelers can expect a lane closure in the northbound right lane on VT 2A from Hurricane Lane to Taft Corners between 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Monday through Friday for an intersection project.
Williston Park and Ride: Construction of a new park and ride facility is underway along VT 2A near the I-89 Exit 12 interchange. Alternating traffic on VT 2A is possible between 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. throughout the week. Delays may occur.
