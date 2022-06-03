WILLIAMSTOWN — A mechanical malfunction is believed to have contributed to a Thursday afternoon crash that claimed two lives and destroyed a tractor-trailer truck on a steep section of Route 64.
The truck’s driver and lone passenger both died from injuries sustained in the crash, which occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. near the junction of Rood Pond Road on Thursday. State police did not provide the names of either individual pending the notification of next of kin, but confirmed the driver was critically injured and pronounced dead at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin and the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.
According to police, witnesses interviewed reported that the tractor-trailer’s brakes were “smoking” as it descended the winding state route that runs from Interstate 89 to the section for Route 14 that doubles as Main Street in Williamstown. Based on their preliminary investigation, police said “mechanical failure is suspected to to have been a factor in the crash.”
Police said the eastbound tractor-trailer flipped onto its side while attempting to navigate a sharp bend in the road, slid off the paved portion of the state highway and came to “uncontrolled rest on its roof.”
Emergency personnel were immediately summoned to the scene and a section of Route 64 was closed to through traffic for five hours in the aftermath of the crash, which totaled the 2005 tractor-trailer truck.
Police said neither the driver, nor the passenger were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
