MONTPELIER — A first-ever bond issue could be brewing in the Montpelier Roxbury Public School District, where a proposed track upgrade recently spawned a conversation about adding an artificial turf field to the mix. It has prompted the school board to wonder Wednesday night whether that list should get longer.
Advised they didn’t have enough money for any of it — not the track, not the turf, not the other amenities included in an athletic upgrade that top-end estimates indicate would cost more than $5.3 million — board members pondered the problem.
Phasing the project is an option, but some board members suggested thinking bigger given the likely need to obtain voter-approved financing for doing anything.
“If we’re going to do a transformative bond, let’s do a transformative bond,” Chair Jim Murphy said as a conversation that left everyone hanging was nearing an end.
“I agree,” Superintendent Libby Bonesteel replied.
If Facilities Director Andrew LaRosa was hoping for clear direction from the board, he didn’t get it. However, he reminded board members if they hope to break ground next summer on the track-only version of a project for which they committed $1.5 million in surplus funds earlier this year, he’ll need an answer in less than a month.
LaRosa shared the Nov. 1 the board a month ago and members were openly skeptical they could meet the deadline.
Based on fresh estimates board members were told reconstructing the track would cost nearly $1.8 million. That exceeds the $1.5 million board members have committed for the track and doesn’t include an estimated $600,000 to replace a maintenance building that would be converted into athletic storage.
Adding the new maintenance building would turn a funding gap of nearly $300,000 for the track alone to one approaching $870,000.
LaRosa told board members installing an artificial turf field in the middle of a new rubberized track would cost roughly $1.7 million and push the project cost to $4 million — about $2.5 million more than the funds they committed.
Replacing the decades-old lights that ring the track and the field would cost an estimated $640,000, and LaRosa suggested other enhancements — a new concession and media area, among them — would essentially double that amount.
According to LaRosa’s estimates, doing it all would cost more than $5.3 million.
What followed was a discussion that got less clear as it progressed and the word “bond” frequently was mentioned.
It would be a first for the two-town district, which voluntarily merged in 2018 — months after Montpelier voters approved a $5 million bond that financed a range of projects, including the new playground at Union Elementary School.
A range of bond options were floated by board members thinking out loud even as Bonesteel noted she’d never been through the process before.
It started small, with School Director Emma Bay-Hansen wondering whether the board could warn a vote on a track-only bond and perhaps recoup the $1.5 million it previously committed and consider using that for other purposes.
School Director Rhett Williams asked whether a “dual” option — one that would allow voters in Montpelier and Roxbury to decide if they preferred to limit the project to the track or expand its scope and increase its price by financing the turf option.
By then, School Director Kristen Gelter was wondering about other big-ticket facilities needs; LaRosa was noting it was probably time for a roof audit; and Murphy was expressing his unease over how the district will fare when its schools are tested for PCBs under Vermont’s first-of-its-kind program.
Bonesteel noted the gymnasium at Cabot School has been off-limits for months after PCBs were detected there. Montpelier High School, where Wednesday night’s meeting was held, and Roxbury Village School are both slated to be tested by the state next year.
“Given the date this building (the high school) was built, it is a concern,” Murphy said.
Several board members reiterated their support for the track upgrade, none ruled out the turf option, but most indicated they would prefer not to rush what two described as a “multi-million dollar” decision.
“I would love to see us taking it slow,” School Director Amanda Garces said.
Others expressed similar sentiments, and Williams said if bonding is required, preparing a comprehensive proposal would be wise.
“If we’re going to put forth a bond, I want it to be smart,” he said.
