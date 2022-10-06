MONTPELIER — A first-ever bond issue could be brewing in the Montpelier Roxbury Public School District, where a proposed track upgrade recently spawned a conversation about adding an artificial turf field to the mix. It has prompted the school board to wonder Wednesday night whether that list should get longer.

Advised they didn’t have enough money for any of it — not the track, not the turf, not the other amenities included in an athletic upgrade that top-end estimates indicate would cost more than $5.3 million — board members pondered the problem.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.