BARRE TOWN – Local officials have decided not to sell a lot in the Wilson Industrial Park for a household hazardous waste facility, citing the town plan.
The Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District had offered $250,000 for the lot which the town would have needed to subdivide to create. It would have been near the old SB Electronics building at the end of Parker Road and would have created a connection with Bolster Road and Parker Road.
Those at the district wanted to build a facility there for household hazardous waste collection and storage and then eventually turn the lot into a campus that would house all of the district’s operations. Construction on the facility would have started next summer.
Town Manager Carl Rogers said Friday he was instructed by the Select Board to tell the district the town has declined the offer for the lot. The board made the decision at its regular meeting Tuesday. Rogers said the town plan was the issue with the facility.
The plan has rules in place for solid waste facilities. One of the rules states such a facility can’t receive a permit from the town if it is to be built within 2,500 feet of a home. There are homes on Bolster Road which would have been near this facility.
“It’s just not possible to fit (the facility) into the industrial park,” Rogers said.
Officials at the district attended a board meeting earlier this month and expressed hope that the restrictions could be negotiated.
Lisa Liotta, the district’s general manager, said she was disappointed with the decision. Liotta said the industrial park was an ideal spot for the facility because it has municipal services and the lot that was to be created is on a spot of land ready for development.
“But we are moving forward with our property search,” she said.
Liotta said the district has reached out to officials in Barre City to see what opportunities there might be there. She said the district wants the facility to be close to Interstate 89 so they will focus the search there.
Liotta said this news shouldn’t impact the district’s construction timeline. She said the district still plans on buying a piece of land before the end of the year and building the facility next year.
No lot means Bolster Road and Parker Road will remain unconnected for now. It also means the water lines on those roads won’t be connected. Officials had said this project could have closed a water loop for both the industrial park and homes on Bolster Road where if water was shut off from one direction, they would still get water from the other.
Rogers said that work is now on hold and will remain that way until the town has a need to extend the road or the water line.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.