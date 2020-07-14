PLAINFIELD — Town officials will not charge The Times Argus for forwarding emails as part of a public records request.
On May 5, the newspaper sent a public records request to the Select Board seeking any communications, including emails, regarding the town’s Hazard Mitigation Committee. At the time, there was controversy in the town over the board’s decision to disband the committee, form a new, nearly identical one and not reappoint its two remaining members who have volunteered for the town for years.
The board’s three members, Tammy Farnham, Jim Volz, and Sasha Thayer, all forwarded emails to The Times Argus in response to the public records request.
Last month, the board discussed the possibility of charging the newspaper for the time spent forwarding emails. Farnham brought up the idea, saying she had only so much time to devote to town business and fulfilling a public records request would take time away she could have spent on other town matters.
Volz said last month he would look into the statute regarding charging for public records and get back to the board. The topic was picked up again at the board’s regular meeting Monday.
Volz said he sent the other two board members the process of charging for public records.
“But I’m not in favor of charging The Times Argus. I think they should be allowed to do their job of getting information from state government and from us,” he said.
Thayer agreed, saying while they are volunteers and fulfilling requests for public records are time consuming, she wouldn’t be comfortable coming up with a bill to charge the newspaper.
Farnham said she was fine not charging a fee in this instance, but the board needed to recognize there are other instances, like an attorney asking the town for information, where the town does charge for public information. She said The Times Argus was gathering information for the purpose of selling newspapers, much like an attorney gathering information for a client.
Volz disagreed, saying the media is not like an attorney.
“The free press is a special category, so I don’t agree with that at all,” he said.
Thayer again agreed, saying a free press is one of the hallmarks of how government is run.
“It’s really important that people who do the hard work of publishing information about what’s going on in town government are not feeling like every time they do it that they’re going to be hitting a roadblock in terms of money,” she said.
Editor and Publisher Steven Pappas said Tuesday he was pleased with the decision.
“Towns that see charging members of the public for records requests as an additional source of revenue certainly test the boundaries of good government,” he said. “Media outlets asking for information, especially at a time when so many people are skeptical of news sources, show a commitment to oversight and due diligence. ... That process should always be as unencumbered as possible.”
