PLAINFIELD – Local officials have decided not to apply this year for a federal grant to replace a bridge in the village.
At its regular meeting Monday night, the Select Board discussed the replacement of the bridge on Brook Road.
Milone & MacBroom, engineering consultants from Waterbury, inspected bridges on Mill Street and Brook Road a few years ago and determined they weren’t wide enough to handle major rainstorms, suggesting the town would need to widen the underpasses of the bridges to allow water and debris to flow through smoothly in the event of a flood.
The Brook Road bridge suffered serious storm damage twice in less than five years — most recently in summer 2015 — and is considered the higher priority of the two.
Earlier this month, the board heard from a state official asking if the town wanted to apply for a FEMA grant for the project which is estimated to cost $1.4 million. The town would have needed to submit an application to the state by Jan. 6 in order to be considered.
The grant requires a 25% match, so the town would need to come up with about $350,000. The board delayed making a final decision on whether to apply for the grant until Monday in order to see if Grace Vinson, a planner at Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission, could find funding sources for that match.
Vinson told the board she was unsuccessful.
“Based on my research and the people in the agencies I've talked to, it seems like a bond would be the best approach,” she said.
But taking on more debt is not something the town is looking to do right now. Board member Tammy Farnham said at the meeting earlier this month the town already is in the middle of two other big projects.
The town is working with the state on a fix for the intersection of Main Street and Route 2. While the town won’t be on the hook financially for the fix because it involves a state road, it will have to come up with about $200,000 to move water and sewer lines that run under the portion of road that’s to be worked on.
The town also is working on a project to widen the bridge on Main Street to allow for a pedestrian walkway. That project has cost far more than the town expected, and if the town decided to walk away, it would owe more than $100,000 because of the work that’s already been done using grant funds.
The board has been criticized for not having a town-wide vote for the pedestrian project when it was started years ago and board members now have suggested holding a similar vote for the bridge replacement. Residents who live near the Brook Road bridge have also urged the board to act sooner rather than later because the damage the bridge could cause during a flood could be catastrophic.
Farnham again said she wanted to put the bridge replacement question to the voters in March and then, depending on the outcome, move forward with a grant next year.
Resident Alice Merrill, who lives in the village and has been writing grant applications for the town when needed, supported waiting a year to apply for the grant. Merrill said that would give the town time to work out the schedule with the other projects and suggested a town-wide vote in 2022, though board members said the board doesn't need to decide right now when to have the vote.
But Merrill said she wanted the board to keep working on the project and keep it a priority.
“We've had some scary times in the village because of the nature of the Great Brook and that road being wiped out because the bridge is undersized,” she said.
The board then voted unanimously not to apply for the FEMA grant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.