BARRE TOWN – Local officials are trying to figure out what to do with two pieces of undeveloped land left to the town in a man's will.
Donald G. Allen died on Nov. 29, 2019. In his will, he left the town 5.1 acres of land on two adjacent lots between Camp Street and Lague Lane. The language of the will states the town can only take the land “so long as that property is developed, used and maintained as a neighborhood park.” If the town decides to pass on the land, Allen's estate would likely sell it off and split the money between the Aldrich Public Library and the Barre Congregational Church.
The Recreation Board held a special meeting last week to talk about the land, get feedback from neighbors and make a recommendation to the Select Board. The Recreation Board asked the Select Board to accept the land and leave it as it is because neighbors were concerned if the land were developed into a park, they would have litter and noise issues to deal with, as well as possible criminal activity taking place in the parking area.
Mike Monte, the town attorney, has told the town there is no minimum development standards for a neighborhood park, so just making the land available to the public would satisfy the will's developed requirement.
In his notes to the Select Board, Town Manager Carl Rogers said if the town accepts the land, a small parking area and a driveway would be needed for access. Officials have also discussed installing walking paths on the land.
At the Select Board's regular meeting Tuesday night, resident Diane Hedding said she lives on Scenic View Drive and her property touches one of the lots. Hedding said she opposes a walking path near her property because it would impact her privacy and safety.
Jean Semprebon lives on Camp Street and she said she was concerned about any development taking place on the property because there is a vernal pool there.
“It's a critical habitat for pool-breeding amphibians like wood frogs, salamanders and also invertebrates like dragonflies,” Semprebon said.
She said if the town does develop the land, she hopes the conservation of the vernal pool is considered.
William Sugarman owns land near the proposed park. Sugarman said a neighborhood park in that spot would be a great resource for the surrounding neighbors.
Tom Longfellow also lives on Camp Street and his property touches one of the lots. Longfellow said his concern was privacy for his family.
“The entire side of our house that faces the open lot is windows,” he said. “There's no barrier between ourselves and that other lot. So my concern would be, barring some kind of barrier there, people getting into my yard, privacy for my family and my home. Also, we happen to have a swimming pool, which is obviously in the back of the house, but it would completely open to whoever is in the woods. … Pretty much anybody walking through the woods on a path back there has clear view into our backyard.”
Doug Farnham, chairman of the Recreation Board, said his board didn't know the lots could be sold off, and possibly developed into housing, if the town did not accept the land when it made its recommendation.
“The only way to protect these people's property and their privacy is to not let it go to the church or the library where they can sell this property. If it goes to the town, we keep it and may do nothing with it. So if you're concerned about your privacy, the only real way to do that is to have the town take this over,” Farnham said.
Select Board member Norma Malone wondered if the town could accept only one of the lots and not the other. Rogers said from his reading of the will, it appeared the lots were a package deal, but the question could be put to the estate's attorney and the town attorney.
Malone said the bigger lot is where most of the focus has been for a park, but the smaller lot on Camp Street “is a very viable building lot.” She said that lot has access to municipal services.
“It would create an opportunity to do some in-fill, which is one of the things we have in our town plan,” she said.
Board member Bob Nelson said he's not opposed to looking into splitting the lots and possibly getting the church and library some money, but the town should try to honor Allen's request and keep the land as open space.
Board member Justin Bolduc said he didn't see any value to the town in just sitting on the lots.
“Especially when there's two well-serving, not-for-profit entities that could benefit from it if the town chose not to (take the land). Almost seems selfish, if you will,” Bolduc said.
Board chairman Paul White said if the town accepts the land, it must do so under the terms it was given, which means the land will need to be developed, used and maintained as a park. White said the land doesn't need to be developed into a playground, but he didn't see leaving the land completely alone as an option.
White said he was interested to see what the legal opinion would be on splitting the lots. He wasn't advocating for developing the smaller lot, but he said by developing that spot, the town could conserve green space elsewhere.
The board didn't take any action because members wanted to get an answer on splitting the lots first.
