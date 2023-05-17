BARRE TOWN — The select board just welcomed a newly elected member, revisited an old request for funding, and was told by newly minted Town Manager Chris Violette to hedge its bets when it comes to setting the tax rate this year.
Pitching it purely as a precaution, Violette suggested the board request a 30-day extension with respect to the time-sensitive rate-setting decision that is typically made during the first week of July.
Though the board deferred action on the recommendation, which wasn’t included on Tuesday night’s warned agenda, Violette advised members some “wiggle room” might come in handy this year.
Citing uncertainties involving the ongoing rollout of new state software — Vermont Property Information Exchange — that will eventually take over the tax billing functions long performed by the system developed by the New England Municipal Resource Center, Violette said municipalities are being advised to play it safe this year.
“There’s a fair amount of concern that things aren’t going to go according to plan,” he said, noting Town Assessor Russ Beaudoin was an advocate for requesting an extension he might not need.
Though the state recently announced it was delaying the planned shift from NEMRC to VTPIE for tax billing purposes this year, components of the new system now must be used for current use, sales validation and homestead processing.
Violette said those modules appear to be working fine, but an unexpected glitch at the wrong time could be problematic given the need to make sure the rate is set in time for bills to be printed and mailed by July 15.
“If we delay, even by a few days, it really puts a kink in setting the tax rate,” Violette said, noting that if bills aren’t mailed by July 15 the voter-approved first installment can’t be due on Aug. 15.
Tax bills must be mailed 30 days before the date of the first installment.
If all goes according to script, Violette said that will mean scheduled a special meeting to set the tax rate the first week of July because the board’s regularly scheduled meeting falls on July 4. However, if Beaudoin encounters problems that delays his lodging of the Grand List and the grievance process that follows, getting bills out on July 15 might not be possible.
Extension or no, Violette said Beaudoin is planning to finish on time.
“July 15 is still the goal,” he said, while acknowledging it is “crunch time for assessors”
Violette said Beaudoin hasn’t yet encountered any issues with the VTPIE system and indicated earlier in the day he doesn’t believe he’ll need much, if any, additional time. However, Beaudoin didn’t rule out the possibility and believed it was prudent to request an extension even if it turns out one isn’t needed.
“That gives us some wiggle room,” Violette said.
Board members were receptive, noted the town has sought extensions in the past, and it wouldn’t hurt to ask again. Violette said he would include the approval of the extension request on the board’s next agenda.
Assuming the town needs the extra time and bills can’t be mailed by July 15, Violette said the plan would be to mail them on or before Aug. 15 with the first installment due on Sept. 15 in order to avoid problems with the town’s accounting software, which is programmed to process payments on the 15th day of the month. Picking a different due date would require manually calculating delinquent charges.
Meeting for the first time since last week’s annual elections, the board welcomed new member Michael Gilbar, who ran unopposed for the two-year seat formerly held by Jack Mitchell, reelected Paul White as chair, and entertained a renewed request for funding from the Turning Point Center of Central Vermont.
The nonprofit, which helps residents recover from substance abuse by offering peer-based supports, educational programs and a safe space for sober recreation activities, is much closer to realizing its dream of relocating its recovery center than it was when it first approached the board a year ago.
At the time, the estimated cost of acquiring, renovating and expanding a historic building on South Main Street in Barre, to accommodate the center’s needs was roughly $2.5 million and Executive Director Robert Purvis was asking the board to chip in $50,000 of pandemic-related federal funding.
Revised estimates suggest the ambitious project will cost nearly $3.6 million, almost $3.3 million has already been received or awarded, and Purvis said if Barre Town comes through with $50,000 the funding gap would dip below $275,000.
That didn’t happen Tuesday night.
Though White and other board members expressed support for what they agreed is a much-needed project and didn’t rule out providing some funding, they weren’t ready to commit any of the money the town received under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Members were intrigued by the Barre City Council’s decision to designate the $40,000 the city received under an opioid settlement to the proposed project, and its pledge to fully fund what was a $50,000 ask, when additional money is received.
Barre Town did not sign on to the first settlement, though members instructed Violette to explore whether that could be rectified and agreed money the town would receive under a second settlement it did sign on to could be a source of funding as well.
What wasn’t clear Tuesday night is how much money could be involved and how quickly the town would be in a position to pass it along to a project all agreed would be a logical beneficiary.
“That, to me, is a ‘no-brainer,’” White said, suggesting tapping the town’s remaining ARPA funds wasn’t nearly as clear-cut.
Not, White stressed, because the project isn’t worthy, but because it would be difficult to explain to taxpayers why only two communities — Barre and Barre Town — were being approached for funding for a center that will serve a regional need.
Others expressed the same concern, though all indicated they support plans for a new center on South Main Street that would replace the one on North Main Street they agreed is ill-suited to the nonprofit’s needs.
“It’s a worthwhile project,” White said. “It’s just a matter of how we can best look out for the residents of Barre Town while helping you at the same time.”
While Purvis would have welcomed a commitment on what was the third time he and Charles “Chip” Castle, treasurer of the Turning Point, visited the board, he said immediate action wasn’t required.
“There’s time,” he said, predicting there will be outreach to Montpelier and other communities, in an effort to close the funding gap, but the project is too big to fail at this point.
Purvis said a July closing on the 1845 building that was last home to a thrift store is planned, and work will start later this year.
“We’ve got enough (money) right now to start construction,” he said, suggesting financial support from Barre Town in some form will eventually be helpful.
