BARRE TOWN — Local officials want to keep a transfer station at the Wilson Industrial Park, but they have to figure out a way to do that because the company currently doing that work has said it will not renew its lease.
Last month, New England Quality Service, formerly known as Earth Waste & Metal, sent the town a letter saying it would not be renewing its lease for its lot in the industrial park which expires at the end of October. The company, headquartered in Rutland, didn’t say in the letter why it wasn’t renewing the lease.
“We have been proud to serve the community and believe we have done so effectively, despite numerous changes to the recycling and waste landscape,” the letter said.
The company’s owner, Kevin Elnicki, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
At the Select Board’s regular meeting Tuesday, local officials discussed the letter and what next steps the town should take. Board members agreed keeping a transfer station in the park was a priority because it’s a popular service and noted the lot is typically full of people when the transfer station is open Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Town Manager Carl Rogers suggested testing the soil at the lot to see if it has been contaminated. Rogers said the lease states the company would be responsible for clean up if contaminated soil is found. He said he reached out to engineering firm Weston & Sampson that has tested soil for the town in the past and received an estimate of $8,000 for the work.
Rogers said the town doesn’t charge New England Quality Service rent for the lot in the park. Instead, the town’s public works department gets to drop off trash at used tires at the station at no cost. Board members discussed charging a new company rent or putting in an up-front cost to cover the soil testing in the future, but some felt that might discourage a company from applying to run the transfer station.
No formal action was taken, but Rogers was given the green light to do the testing and to create a request for proposals for a new company to operate a transfer station.
Rogers suggested reaching out to the Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District which is in the process of finding a spot for a household hazardous waste collection facility. He said the district could build its facility in the industrial park.
Board member Jack Mitchell, who also serves as the town’s alternate representative on the district’s board, said the district is looking at a handful of locations and the park is one of them. He said the committee working on the facility, of which he is a member, meets next week so the town should submit something before that in order to get the committee’s focus.
Rogers said he would also attend the district’s meeting Aug. 31 with licensed waste haulers to talk about a potential lease with those companies.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
