PLAINFIELD — Local officials say they need some clarity on numbers and cost estimates after a Select Board member gave incorrect information about a federal grant for the resurfacing of the Main Street bridge.
The Select Board had held a special meeting last week at the bridge.
The town is finishing up the installation of a pedestrian walkway on the side of the bridge. The project revealed structural issues with the bridge that need to be addressed. A membrane between the concrete of the bridge and the road surface didn’t seal properly when the bridge was resurfaced in 2006. This has caused erosion in the concrete and the town has been told the bridge needs about $400,000 in repairs.
The town has applied for a $225,000 structures grant from the state to help pay for part of the repairs. The plan was to get that grant funding for about half of the project's cost and wait to use it until the town could apply for the same grant again next year to cover the full cost of the project, essentially skirting the maximum amount allowed for the grant.
Board member Tammy Farnham, who has served as the de facto project manager for the pedestrian walkway, said last week she's been told by the state the town likely won't get that grant because there are other projects in the state that need that money now and wouldn't sit on the money with the hope of getting the same grant again to double the amount received.
Farnham said last week she was told the state had found a federal grant for $300,000 that would cover resurfacing of the bridge. The plan is to mill down the surface, look at the structure of the bridge and decide then to either resurface the bridge or find additional funding to fix the supports, then resurface. An engineer has told the town the erosion done to the supports does need to be addressed at some point, but it doesn't appear to be a critical issue right now.
If the town gets the federal grant, that resurfacing work would likely take place this year. It's unclear when the work would be done if the town tries to use the structures grant approach instead.
At the board's regular meeting Tuesday, Farnham said she had given incorrect information about the federal grant. She said the federal grant is actually $375,000 with a 20% match. She said the $300,000 figure came from what the town would receive from the federal government minus the town's share. So the 20% match town officials had thought last week would be $60,000 for a $300,000 grant is actually $75,000 for a $375,000 grant.
The town has set $30,000 aside in the budget voters approved on Town Meeting Day. That money was added to the budget to help pay for an expected loan if the town had to take out such a loan to pay for the bridge repairs.
But Town Clerk Linda Wells said $3,500 of that $30,000 is spoken for to pay back the town's revolving loan used for the pedestrian walkway. Wells said the town wouldn't have the money in the budget needed to pay the 20% match for the federal grant.
Wells said she's also been speaking with people at the state and has not been told the town likely won't get the structures grant as Farnham reported. She said that grant requires a 10% match, so the town would be on the hook for $22,500, which is in the budget.
Farnham suggested the town could take out a loan to pay for the town's match for the federal grant. It's unclear whether that's allowed under the language in the article approved by voters. They approved an article asking if the town could borrow up to $220,000 to be financed over 10 years to fix the bridge, “if the town is unable to secure sufficient funding to repair the bridge.”
Wells said at one point the town had been given an estimate of about $225,000 to resurface the bridge. She suggested using the $225,000 structures grant to pay for the work instead of the federal grant.
Farnham said because the town does not want to close down the bridge completely while the repairs are being made because doing so would cut off access to Route 2 for those in the lower village, about $150,000 of the $375,000 grant would go toward traffic control. She said that number drops to about $25,000 if the town shut down the bridge.
She said prices have gone up since the town received that resurfacing estimate.
Board member Sasha Thayer said she didn't understand why the resurfacing would cost $375,000.
“It seems excessive. … I mean this is a higher amount of budget than we were talking about a week ago,” Thayer said.
She said she felt like the town was being asked to approve something without knowing all of the details.
Farnham said she didn't know whether the project actually would end up costing $375,000 and the town has not been given an estimate stating as much, that's just the full amount the town can receive for the grant.
Thayer said the town hasn't heard from Daniels Construction, of Ascutney, the contractor doing the pedestrian walkway work, and would likely do the resurfacing work, to find out how much this project would actually cost the town.
“That's a no-go without having that information,” she said.
Farnham said she wasn't looking for the board to approve anything Tuesday because they didn't have firm numbers. She said she wanted the board to give the state the go-ahead to keep working on the federal grant.
No action was taken by the board. Thayer said the town needed more information before deciding which path to take. The topic is expected to be taken up again at the board's next meeting.
