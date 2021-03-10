BARRE TOWN — In a 3-2 vote, local officials have said “thanks, but no thanks” to two pieces of undeveloped land left to the town in a man’s will.
Donald G. Allen died Nov. 29, 2019. In his will, he left the town 5.1 acres of land on two adjacent lots between Camp Street and Lague Lane. The language of the will states the town could only take the land “so long as that property is developed, used and maintained as a neighborhood park.” If the town decided to pass on the land, Allen’s estate would likely sell it off and split the money between Aldrich Public Library and Barre Congregational Church. The land has an estimated value of about $90,000.
The Select Board discussed what to do with the land during a meeting two weeks ago. Neighbors expressed concerns about their privacy and possible criminal activity on the land if it were turned into a park. They were initially opposed to the town doing anything with the land, until they were told the land could be sold and developed into housing.
The board held off on making any decisions until it could find out whether the town could accept only one lot and not the other. That’s because the smaller lot touching Camp Street has been described as a good location for housing. Board members said developing that lot into housing would help accomplish the town’s in-fill goals.
In his notes to the board for Tuesday’s regular meeting, Town Manager Carl Rogers said Mike Monte, the town attorney, spoke with the attorney representing Allen’s estate and was told the town could take only one lot or both.
Board member Norma Malone said Tuesday she knew Allen and described him as “a kind and gentle man.” Malone said she could see he wanted to create a legacy and it was nice he had a vision for the land.
“However, he also didn’t provide any resources to fund the costs associated with this vision,” she said.
Town officials have discussed installing a parking area for access if the town accepted the land. Malone said fencing would likely also need to be installed, as well as some amenities, and those development and maintenance costs would need to be paid for by tax payers. She said the town already struggles to maintain the fences it has.
Malone said she wanted to see a “win-win situation for everyone.” She said the library and the church likely aren’t going to want to own this property so it will be sold. She said those two institutions would benefit from the sale of the land and the town would benefit by adding housing, which adds to the grand list and reduces property taxes.
“I really think that if we’re going to consider this in a way that provides long-term benefit and mitigates against some potential negative impacts in that residential area, the town would be best to pass on this and allow it to remain with the residuary estate and then let that play out,” she said.
Board member Bob Nelson said he didn’t see fencing as an issue. Nelson said the whole area wouldn’t need to be fenced in, only the parking area.
He said there are some right-of-way issues that need to be addressed, with neighboring lots claiming they need access to parts of their land from Allen’s land, that need to be worked out before the town makes any decision.
Board member Justin Bolduc said he’s spoken with Chris Violette, the town’s planning and zoning administrator, and was told the two lots can likely only accommodate one house each. So Bolduc said many houses won’t be built there.
He agreed with Malone about fencing, saying people like to walk their dogs in parks without a leash and someone’s dog could run up to a neighbor.
“Some people might be OK with that. Some people might not be,” he said.
Bolduc said he couldn’t think of another park the town owns that’s surrounded on four sides by private homes. He said the costs for the park would start accruing as soon as the town accepted the land, and he didn’t want to see the park shift focus away from other things that need to be addressed in town.
Board member Jack Mitchell said he wanted the town to accept the land as Allen had requested. Mitchell said the area would need minimal maintenance, though the right-of-way issues need to be addressed.
Board Chairman Paul White reiterated his comments from two weeks ago, saying if the town accepts the land, it must do so under the terms it was given, which means the land will need to be developed, used and maintained as a park. White said he appreciated Allen’s intent and generosity, but he also said the land didn’t come with any resources to maintain it.
The board voted 3-2 on a motion to accept the land, with White, Malone and Bolduc voting against and Nelson and Mitchell voting in favor. The motion included the language to accept the land “as presented.” Rogers was concerned that wording could leave the option open for the town to still accept one of the lots because the board was presented with both lots. To make sure there was no gray area, Rogers suggested the board vote on another motion essentially saying “thanks, but no thanks” for the land. The board then voted 4-1 to instruct town staff to tell the estate’s attorney the town would not accept the land with only Nelson voting against it.
The Rev. Leigh McCaffrey, pastor of the church, said Allen “was a wonderful, generous, far-sighted man.” McCaffrey said he left bequests to all sorts of organizations in the area.
For the land, she said the church hasn’t had a conversation yet with the library to figure out what they are going to do with it. But she was confident they would work together and come up with something that benefits everyone.
Nancy Pope, chairwoman of the library’s board of trustees, said she didn’t know all the details yet because the library hasn’t been contacted by Allen’s estate. But Pope said if the land is sold, she’s happy the library will receive those resources that will then be used in the community.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.