PLAINFIELD – Local officials say now is not the right time to have a vote on retail marijuana, but residents will decide whether to vote on town business, like the budget, via Australian ballot instead of on the floor.
The town usually holds its annual meeting in person at the Town Hall on Town Meeting Day and the budget has been decided on, and sometimes altered, during that meeting. At the Select Board’s regular meeting Monday night, Chairwoman Sasha Thayer said resident Gary Graves pointed out to her the town has a little more than 1,000 residents on its voter checklist, but only about 100 residents attend the in-person meeting.
This year’s vote will take place via Australian ballot because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The vote is scheduled for April 6 this year instead of the first Tuesday in March to help accommodate Twinfield Union School’s budget process which school officials said was delayed due to the pandemic.
Thayer said elected officers already are picked via Australian ballot, so if the town decides to move more business into the ballot going forward the town would need to hold an informational hearing ahead of the vote. This year’s hearing is scheduled for March 30.
“I thought it was at least worth putting on the ballot to see what people’s thoughts were about it,” Thayer said.
Board member Tammy Farnham supported moving more town business into the ballot.
“As things change, I think having the town meeting and having that quaint little, I guess, Vermont touch is nice. But I do think that we’re eliminating the majority of people from voting and I think that’s what we should be encouraging,” Farnham said.
The board’s third member, Jim Volz, agreed with Thayer and Farnham, so the question will be on the ballot in April.
The conversation then turned to marijuana. Thayer said she was recently made aware that towns can hold a vote to see if they want retail marijuana to set up shop there. She said towns can’t grant licenses to retail marijuana establishments unless there is a town-wide vote supporting it.
Thayer said she wanted to see whether the other board members supported holding such a vote this year.
Ann Gilbert is executive director of the Central Vermont New Directions Coalition, which focuses on prevention efforts to combat smoking, substance abuse and addiction in Washington County, funded by the Department of Health. Gilbert was in attendance for Monday’s meeting and said the town can wait to hold its vote.
“Everything is delayed because of COVID and no retail shops are going to open until October 2022 anyways,” she said.
Gilbert said the town could use that time to figure out what retail marijuana looks like for Plainfield. She said the state will have a Cannabis Control Board and towns are encouraged to have a cannabis commission that would help create guidelines, such as no retail marijuana within a certain distance from a school, a park or where youth congregate. Gilbert suggested the town could create smoke- or vape-free zones at public events and have rules in place about signage so children aren’t seeing marijuana advertised in town.
Farnham said the town hasn’t done much work when it comes to retail marijuana so she didn’t think having a vote this year was the right move.
Volz said he wanted to wait and see whether other towns allow retail marijuana and how that goes.
“I think I’m in favor of taking it slow,” he said.
Thayer said she didn’t have a problem holding off on the vote and the town can have more conversations about marijuana in the meantime.
