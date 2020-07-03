BARRE TOWN – The grand list will soon be on the town's website, but not all Select Board members are thrilled about the idea.
At its regular meeting Tuesday, the board discussed publishing the town's grand list on the website because Town Manager Carl Rogers said the town's assessor, Russ Beaudoin, has volunteered to do so.
The town is in the middle of reappraising property. Last year Rogers told the board the town’s Common Level of Appraisal, or CLA, which is the figure the state uses to adjust local education tax rates based on the accuracy of local property assessments. Barre Town’s CLA at that time was 85.32%, meaning property values in town are about 85% accurate.
Any town with a CLA that falls under 85% is required to reassess property.
The hope is to have the reappraisal complete by spring 2021.
If the grand list were to be posted on the website, which other towns have done, it would show the owner of the property, it's location and the market value, though the value wouldn't be what the property could fetch on the market. Here the term “market value” means what the property is assessed at without including things like tax credits or exemptions.
No action was necessary Tuesday, but Rogers wanted consensus from the board before giving Beaudoin the go-ahead.
Board member Jack Mitchell said he knows privacy doesn't really exist anymore, but he voiced concern about publishing the list.
“It just bothers me a little bit that this information is going to be so widely available,” Mitchell said, adding that he knows people can get the information already from the Town Clerk's office.
“But it just bothers me a little bit that it's out for everybody in the world to see. And I don't know if I really think it's the world's business what my property's worth,” he said.
Town Clerk Donna Kelty said once the reappraisal is complete that information will be published.
Board member Norma Malone said, up until a few months ago, the information already was available on the town's website under the town's Planning and Zoning Department. The department had a link to a map that had shown the assessed value of properties in town and other information. It's unclear why that information hasn't been put back into the map after Beaudoin asked for the information to be taken down. Rogers said Beaudoin felt some of the information published on that map wasn't appropriate, and there's been a snag somewhere in trying to put information back in.
Malone said she's received numerous complaints from residents looking for information that is no longer available. She also expressed frustration because the town pays for the mapping system that isn't currently being utilized.
Board chairman Paul White said the map has useful information on it, just not as much as it used to have.
Board member Justin Bolduc agreed with Mitchell's sentiment of privacy being a thing of the past, but he said the information already is available if people want it.
In the end, the board gave its consent for publishing the grand list, though Rogers said it hasn't been determined when that will happen.
