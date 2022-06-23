BARRE TOWN — Local officials have signed off on purchasing a generator for the Department of Public Works building using pandemic relief dollars.
Select Board member Jack Mitchell had suggested buying a generator for the building because he said it was the last town building without one that could use one. Mitchell obtained a quote from Caterpillar, the company that made the town's other large generators, for $33,000. He said at the board's regular meeting Tuesday that Dexter Electric has given the town an estimate of $5,600 to install it for a total cost of $38,600.
Mitchell told his fellow board members the lead time on getting a generator delivered is 30 to 36 weeks, and the installation price may go up by then because of price fluctuations in the market. Board members unanimously approved a motion authorizing $38,600 of the town's pandemic relief dollars to go to the generator, but said the contractor should buy what it can now for supplies and materials at current prices.
Mitchell has worked for years to install generators in town buildings, so the town can still function in the event of an emergency during which power is cut off. He noted Tuesday the power went out during the fire department's chicken barbecue last weekend, but because the fire station in East Barre had a generator, the event was not disrupted.
He was asked whether he was done buying generators for the town. He said, "To be perfectly honest, no." Because he said the town now needs to work to replace its aging generators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.