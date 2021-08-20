BARRE TOWN — They will mean different things to different property owners, but the months-long mystery over where Barre Town’s first post-reappraisal tax rates in 17 years would land ended during a special meeting of the Select Board on Friday morning.
Though the direction the tax rates were headed — down — was predictable, how much was a question that couldn’t be answered with certainty before an avalanche of grievances was resolved, a new Grand List was lodged, and the state used it to calculate education tax rates — one for homesteads and another for nonresidential properties.
In the past 8 days all of that happened. Decision letters were mailed to disgruntled property owners responsible for 415 grievances, the Grand List was set at just over $9.1 million — a 37.5% increase — and the town’s common level of appraisal (CLA), which dipped below 80% earlier this year, rocketed past 100% of fair market value. The town’s new CLA — a figure used to equalize education rates from one community to the next — is now 110.26% of fair market value.
What a difference 30% makes!
After the state Tax Department established the town’s post-reappraisal CLA, the Agency of Education used it to set the tax rates that were relayed to the town Wednesday and presented to the Select Board on Friday morning.
The new homestead rate dropped from $1.6381- to $1.2289-per-$100 assessed property value — a reduction of nearly 41 cents, or just less than 25%.
The higher rate paid by owners of nonresidential property dropped from $1.9502- to $1.462-per-$100-assessed property value — a reduction of nearly 49 cents, or just over 25%.
Those lower education tax rates might not translate into lower tax bills and in many cases they won’t.
If they don’t, Town Manager Carl Rogers told the board it will be because of new assessments, a school budget that took three times to approve, or some combination of the two. It won’t, he said, be because of municipal operations requiring property tax increases this year.
The general and highway fund budgets approved by voters in May will require a barely perceptible increase — $1,323 — in property tax support because of the use of more than $325,000 in unallocated surplus funds as an alternate revenue source.
Acting at the board’s request Rogers identified a total of $226,020 in either “one-time” or “nonrecurring” expenses that were included in the budgets and will now be paid for with surplus money. He used an additional $100,000 of the year-end fund balance to further reduce a municipal tax rate that was already expected to take a reappraisal-assisted nosedive.
It did.
The tax rate required to finance the day-to-day operations of the town, maintain local roads, and cover the comparatively minuscule cost of making voter-approved appropriations and underwrite veterans' exemptions will be 71.21 cents — down from 97.92 since last year.
That sounded good to board member Norma Malone.
“The bottom line is municipal taxes are going down 26.71 cents, or 27.27%,” she said, noting that was at least partly because of the strategic decision to use a significant portion of surplus funds as a source of budget revenue.
Tax bills, which will be prepared, printed and mailed by the end of next week will be calculated based on one of two tax rates. Both will reflect the same municipal rate 71.21 cents-per-$100 assessed property value, that was approved by the board Friday morning.
When you add in the education rate for homesteads the combined rate used to calculate tax bills for homeowners will be $1.9432-per-$100 assessed property value. That’s down 67.8 cents, or 25.8% from last year.
The combined rate for nonresidential property will be $2.1763 — a reduction of 75.7 cents, or the same 25.8%.
Those numbers may sound appealing and for some — if not many — and they might take the sting out of the sticker shock that provoked more than 400 recently resolved grievances.
Malone said she was pleasantly surprised when she calculated the new tax bill for her home and suggested if others did the same they might opt not to appeal the decision involving their grievance by next Thursday’s deadline.
Town Clerk Tina Lunt said she had received six appeals — all from homeowners — as of Friday morning.
Rogers told the board one of the takeaways from the just-completed reappraisal was that, as a category, the value of single-family homes went up more than the average. Another, he said, is that 35% appears to be the “break-even point” with respect to taxes when it comes to property value increases.
That appears to be about right.
The tax bill for a home assessed at $200,000 was just over $5,242 based on the much higher tax rate. A 35% increase in the value of that theoretical home would push its value to $270,000. Based on the new rate the tax bill would be about $5,247 — a year-over-year increase of about $4.25.
A 50% increase would push the value of that same $200,000 home to $300,000 and, based on the new rate, the tax bill would be about $5,830 — an increase of more than $587.
There were plenty of homes that experienced that level of increase as a result of the reappraisal. There were also many with values that increased less than 35%.
Though there probably aren’t as many of those homeowners there, property taxes should actually drop.
If a home previously assessed at $200,000 increased 25%, it’s new value would be $250,000 and its new tax bill would be about $4,858. That’s a reduction of about $384.
While tax bills based on the now-fixed rates will be a source of relief for some and at least tolerable for others, board members acknowledged not everyone is going to be happy.
Malone said they shouldn’t blame the Select Board, noting the cost of running the town accounts for roughly 37% of the tax rates.
“The rest is on the school,” she said. “We’re not the problem.”
“Yeah, but we’re the ones that send the bills,” Board Chair Paul White replied.
Those bills will be in the mail by next weekend and the first installment will be due Sept. 30.
