BARRE TOWN — Who will represent the town on the Aldrich Public Library's board of Trustees was again a topic of discussion Tuesday because the person appointed to serve hasn't been attending library meetings.
At the Select Board's regular Tuesday meeting, board Chairman Paul White said the library's bylaws state the board will appoint a member to the library board and “whenever possible” that person would be a Select Board member. Tom White had served on the library board and was a member of the Select Board until the vote in May last year because he didn't seek reelection.
Paul White said Tom White's term expired in June and the board decided not to replace him and to keep him on the library's board. But he said there appears to be a miscommunication somewhere.
“For whatever reason, Tom has not been attending meetings,” he said.
City Councilor Teddy Waszazak represents Barre City on the library board. The library's website currently lists Barre Town's representative as “TBD” (to be determined).
Board member Bob Nelson said he reached out to library officials after seeing Barre Town's spot empty on the website and was told Tom White hadn't attended library meetings since March 2020.
The chairman said some members of the town's board have questioned whether it's appropriate for a member of the Select Board to also serve as a trustee for the library.
This issue was discussed in Barre Town in 2018. At that time, Select Board member Norma Malone said such a representative would be “serving two masters” by being part of both boards. The library asks the town and Barre City for funding to keep the library running. Malone's augument was, there might be a conflict of interest because someone elected to serve the residents would be part of the library asking for tax dollars. She asked at the time, “Which body do you represent if things are at odds?”
At Tuesday's meeting, Nelson said he does think there is a conflict of interest where a Select Board member might have to lobby on behalf of the library.
Nancy Pope is president of the library board. Pope said the representatives from the city and town used to be liaisons without a vote. However, she said the town's liaison reported she spends so much time at the library meetings without a vote so that person then joined the board as a voting member, but at the same time, left the Select Board so the library lost that connection.
“That's really what we want is a connection with the Select Board and the city council because you are appropriating a significant amount of money to the library and it benefits both us,” she said.
Pope said the library board would be better served by knowing what the town's thoughts are on certain things and the library would have a voice within the town as well.
Loren Polk, the library's director, said having a Select Board member on the library board “is probably the best way to be fully-informed economic consumers.”
Polk said the member would know those at the library are being “wise stewards” of the funds they receive from the municipalities.
Their arguments didn't sway board members.
Malone said Barre attorney David Otterman's opinion is that the conflict of interest exists. She said Otterman's recommendation was to have a Select Board member serving on the library board recuse themselves from voting on the library's budget request.
Malone said the town appoints residents to serve on other boards, such as the Board of Supervisors for the Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District. She said those representatives report back to the town's board.
“I can understand the value that you see in it,” she said. “But I'm troubled by this expectation or this requirement that's unique to your board, and I don't know if it would pass muster if it were challenged. And I also worry that other entities may say, 'Well if the library can do it, then maybe we can do it.'”
Malone asked if the town could appoint someone to the library board instead.
Pope said that's not addressed in the library's bylaws, so the library board would have to vote to approve who the town picks.
In the end, Paul White said the town would appoint someone when other appointments are made in May, and that person may or may not be a Select Board member.
