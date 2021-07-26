BARRE TOWN – Local officials have accepted a bid for one round of fencing work and seek a state grant for another round of such work.
At the Select Board's regular meeting last week, board Chairman Paul White said the town has a list of recreation areas that need fencing work. White said the town has broken the list up into sections to be worked on over a couple years.
Board members then discussed bids for fencing repair work at the Websterville Playground, the Trow Hill Playground and the community building on Wilson Street, as well as a new fence to be installed at the softball field. According to Town Manager Carl Rogers' notes to the board, bids were requested from six fencing contractors and three responded.
The town has a little under $40,000 budgeted for fencing work.
A H Fence, of Milton, submitted a bid of $38,050, which includes $31,600 for fencing at the softball field. Vermont Recreational Surfacing & Fencing, out of Monroe, New Hampshire, was the low bidder for the softball field work at $26,600, but that company did not submit a bid for the other three projects. Lafayette Highway Specialties submitted a bid of $48,240 for the softball field, more than A H Fence's total bid, but was the low bidder for the non-softball field projects at $4,280 total compared to $6,450 from A H Fence.
Assistant Town Manager Elaine Wang wasn't in attendance for last week's meeting, but Rogers said she had been working on the fencing projects. Wang suggested the Select Board accept the lowest bidders, meaning Vermont Recreation for the softball field; Lafayette for the rest.
Doug Farnham, chairman of the town's recreation board, said he wanted A H Fence to do the work, which would cost the town $5,530 more. He said that company's owner, Arnie Hill, has walked the project areas with town officials so he knows what the town wants. He said he knows that bid isn't the lowest overall, but it still falls within the town's budget.
White noted when the town took stock of its recreation fencing a couple years ago, it brought Hill on as an industry expert to walk the properties and give recommendations on what needed to be done.
Select Board member Justin Bolduc also wanted A H Fence to do all of the work. Bolduc said he didn't like that Vermont Recreation only applied for the construction of a new fence. He wondered how the company would respond if the fencing it installed needed repair down the road and questioned the level of detail the company would give for the project.
“They made it kind of clear by their bid that they're not interested in repair work, they're only interested in the new stuff,” he said.
He said at least one of the bids from Lafayette for non-softball field work seemed too low for what the town wanted done and they would know that had they walked the property.
Board member Jack Mitchell expressed discomfort with going against what town staff have suggested.
White said he was concerned about not going with the lowest bidder.
“We complain sometimes that we don't get bids,” he said. “We put something out to bid and nobody responds or we only get one vendor to respond. If we were to go with A H Fence, it won't take very many times of us doing that before word is going to get out that, you know, 'don't bother giving a competitive bid to Barre Town because they're going to pick who they want to pick anyway.'”
He wondered whether the town should have just given A H Fence the projects from the get-go instead of wasting the time of the other two companies by having them bid.
Farnham said Lafayette has a good relationship with the town from prior projects and he didn't think this situation would damage that.
The board voted unanimously to award the work to A H Fence.
The conversation then turned to future work. White said the state offers a facilities grant with an application deadline of July 31. The town would apply for a $25,000 grant, which requires a 50% cash match. Rogers said the town needs that match in hand when it applies, which the town currently has in its budget. If the town gets this grant, according to Rogers' notes, it would need to find another around $13,000 to complete all the recreation fencing work and the grant funds would need to be spent by Sept. 1, 2023.
Board members voted unanimously to apply for the grant and sign a letter of support.
