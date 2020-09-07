BARRE TOWN — Though residents approved the creation of a finance director, they won’t be able to see how the Select Board makes such a position because the board has decided to have those discussions behind closed doors.
Long-time Town Clerk and Treasurer Donna Kelty is retiring next year. Instead of having an elected treasurer, the board wanted to switch to a finance director or chief financial officer that would be appointed.
That switch required a charter change, and in June residents voted 857-222 to do just that. They also approved a budget that included $27,400 for the new position so the person the town hires can work alongside Kelty before she retires.
The board was set last week to discuss how the position would work and how much that person would be paid. But Board member Norma Malone said she wanted to have those discussions in private. Malone said she had talked to Paul White, the board’s chairman who was not in attendance, about the matter.
“I believe that there are issues in here that reference personnel and contracts that, at this stage, would probably be best discussed in executive session,” she said.
Board member Bob Nelson said he would support taking the topic up in executive session.
His colleague Jack Mitchell disagreed. Mitchell said he thought the board was going to be talking generally about the job description and not that the board was going to be paying a specific person to do the job.
No action was taken, but Malone said if there was consensus then the item on the agenda would be moved to executive session. Board member Justin Bolduc did not weigh in either way.
The board met in executive session for a little over an hour at the end of its regular meeting last week and no action was taken after it came out. The topic is not on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, through there is an item for another executive session with this one citing a contract as the necessity for the behind-closed-doors discussion.
In his notes to the board, Town Manager Carl Rogers said Kelty and Assistant Town Manager Elaine Wang met with the Vermont League of Cities and Towns to work on the job description. He also included the job descriptions for similar jobs in Barre City and Montpelier, as well as what finance officers make in other Vermont towns, compiled by the VLCT.
The town’s draft calls for the position to oversee the town’s finances. The position would report to the town manager and would supervise three part-time clerks.
