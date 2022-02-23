PLAINFIELD — The timeline for the proposed Route 2/Main Street intersection fix and how the town clerk will be paid with the current clerk set to retire were a couple of the topics discussed at Tuesday's informational hearing ahead of Town Meeting Day next week.
The town typically holds an in-person annual meeting where certain business, such as the town's budget, is decided. But this year's vote will take place entirely by Australian ballot because of the coronavirus pandemic. The town held an informational hearing Tuesday night via Zoom to discuss the warning and articles to be voted on. About a dozen residents participated.
Tammy Farnham was the only Select Board member in attendance for the meeting. The board's chair, Jim Volz, is not seeking reelection. Farnham said she called Volz just as the meeting was to start and was told he is out of the state. She said the board's other member, Sasha Thayer, wasn't available for the meeting either.
Farnham wasn't sure initially if the meeting could go forward since there wasn't a quorum for the board, but she decided the meeting could be held since it was just for informational purposes and no action was going to be taken.
One of the articles residents are set to vote on asks whether the town can borrow up to $220,000 to be paid back over 10 years to fix the bridge on Main Street. The pedestrian bridge project revealed structural issues that need to be addressed. A membrane between the concrete of the bridge and the road surface didn’t seal properly when the bridge was resurfaced in 2006. This has caused erosion in the concrete and the town has been told the bridge needs about $400,000 in repairs.
Town Clerk Linda Wells has said she is going to apply for a $200,000 grant from the state shortly after Town Meeting Day to pay for half the project. Wells said the town can apply for the grant again next year to cover all of the $400,000 bill. The grants require a 10% match so the town would be on the hook for $40,000.
Town officials have said they don't plan to take out the loan if it's approved if they can use grant funds instead, but they wanted to have the option available.
The proposed budget includes $30,000 for an expected loan payment which also could be used to help pay the grant match.
The fix may require the closure of the bridge. The state is planning on reconstructing the intersection on Route 2 next to the bridge which also will require the bridge's closure. Farnham has said the state is open to both projects taking place at the same time so the bridge will only have to be closed once.
This prompted a question from residents about what the timeline for the intersection fix looks like.
The town has been given $377,245 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. Town officials have discussed using $311,000 of that to pay for the replacement of water and sewer lines that run under the intersection and will need to be dug up for the project to take place.
The ARPA funds need to be obligated, meaning contracts signed for projects, by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
Farnham said she asked state officials at a recent meeting if the town would be able to use those funds given the deadline attached to them. She said she's been told the project is about three to five years away once the town signs an agreement with the state laying out who is responsible for what. Because the intersection is the village's historic district and there isn't much room to work, she said permitting and securing rights of way could take a bit more time than normal.
Farnham said the fix is supposed to take about 12 weeks to complete. She said that could be significantly reduced if the town allows the state to work at night. But she said that could have a negative impact on those who live near the intersection.
Farnham said the town needs to work on ways as a community to support the businesses in the lower village that will be impacted by the bridge closure and to support village residents if the town approves night work.
Wells is going to retire as clerk and treasurer at the end of September after 27 years of service. Town officials had discussed asking residents on Town Meeting Day if those positions should switch from elected to appointed, but decided against it this year because they needed more time to research such a change.
Resident Charlie Cogbill challenged the legality of the questions, noting the town’s charter specifically states officers must be elected by Australian ballot. Thayer had said her reading of state law says the questions would be legal because the town’s charter does not specify the municipal clerk must be elected.
Cogbill asked Tuesday about a line item in the proposed budget for $125,000 for town office compensation. Wells has said her roles should be filled by two people given the workload. Wells is planning to retire at the end of September instead of the end of June to give the new clerk and treasurer a few months of training. Farnham said the town doesn't know yet how the compensation will be divvied up or what direction the town will go in, meaning splitting Wells' job up into two people or continuing with one person doing all the work, so the compensation was lumped together and would be figured out later.
Cogbill said that's at odds with the town's charter which states officers' compensation must be fixed by the town at the annual meeting.
“I understand that to mean that the town sets what compensation the town clerk and the town treasurer get. This budget does not indicate what the compensation is that the town clerk is going to get,” he said.
He said voters should have a say in how the clerk gets paid, noting he wasn't advocating for any change in pay.
Farnham said she didn't have an answer to the charter question, but she would look into it and get back to Cogbill.
