WILLIAMSTOWN — The town will soon be entertaining offers for one of its most prominent properties — a blighted but historic building that was recently gifted to the community.
What will become of the sprawling three-story Steamboat Gothic Queen Anne that has cast its shadow over Main Street since 1898 is very much an open question as the town readies to install a salvaged fence around the dormant and dilapidated structure next week.
Even as the fence goes up, the Select Board will field offers for the building known locally as the Rosewood Inn — a nod to its brief, but ultimately unsuccessful incarnation as a bed and breakfast.
The building has been empty and deteriorating for the past 25 years and while many in town would like to see it restored — again — Chairman Rodney Graham said the board should keep its options open.
“We want to see some form of renovation or plan to tear it down and remove it within 18 months of purchase,” Graham said, suggesting the town’s overriding objective is to deal with a blighted building that has become a safety hazard.
Graham said he favored soliciting sealed bids for the property, with the understanding voters would have the opportunity to use the petition process to thwart a potential sale.
“That’s the fairest way to do it,” he said.
The potential for a public vote was part of the process outlined by Graham and approved by the board.
It’s one that involves immediately posting notice sealed bids — including project narratives — are being solicited and offering prospective bidders an opportunity to tour the property from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, and Saturday, Jan. 15.
The deadline for submitting bids is 4 p.m. Jan. 28, and the board plans to open them at 7 p.m. Jan. 31.
Though the board has retained the right to reject any and all bids, Graham said it could decide to conditionally accept one of the proposals on the night it opens them. Conditional acceptance of an offer, members agreed, should start the 30-day clock ticking on a petition process that could lead to a special election and an up-or-down vote on whether to authorize the sale. Absent a petition the sale would go through.
Jessica Worn and others on the board and in the audience acknowledged many are wary of parting with the property that was recently deeded to the town if it means it will be demolished.
“You’d be amazed by the number of people who are like: ‘the town should restore it,’ but they don’t think about the fact that then the town would have to pay for that,” Worn said.
“The last thing we want is for somebody to purchase this property and have it sit for another 15 (or) 20 years because they loved the house forever but ... they don’t have the financial means (to restore) it,” she added.
Resident Chris Dessureau, who described himself as a likely bidder, predicted there would be resistance to proposals that contemplate razing the structure he remembers playing in as a child.
“You’ve got to tiptoe into this,” he told the board. “You’re going to have a lot of people that have feelings the place should be the Rosewood Inn.”
Dessureau said he is dubious about the prospects for restoration and urged the board to carefully vet proposals with an eye toward whether they are financially realistic. Restoring the old building, he said, would be a seven-figure endeavor and tearing it down and starting from scratch may be the best option.
Dessureau’s plans call for constructing a new multi-story apartment building — providing more than 20 units of market rate housing for those 47 and up.
The new building wouldn’t resemble the Rosewood Inn, but it would create needed housing and provide a jolt to the town’s Grand List.
Dessureau isn’t the only one thinking of leveraging available housing funds to make a project work on a lot that is a little less than a third of an acre, but is located on Main Street and has municipal water and sewer.
Worn said the board should be open to all ideas and evaluate them based on the same relatively simple criteria.
“We want something there that’s going to be worth it for the town and going to benefit the town and make Main Street look better,” she said.
Graham expressed a similar sentiment, suggesting if the board favors a project that involves demolition there will be deed restrictions.
“We would like to not see a mobile home, a double-wide or an RV sitting on that lot,” he said.
Board members generally agreed they are interested in the most viable project with the highest upside, not necessarily the one with the highest bid.
Board members were told the minimum bid of $25,000 would comfortably cover expenses the town either has incurred, as well as any legal expenses associated with a future sale and lost property tax revenue. That includes the cost of insuring the building and installing the fence next week.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.