BARRE TOWN — Local officials have signed off on a transitional housing facility planned for a former Phoenix House recovery residence.
The building at 580 South Barre Road is owned by Downstreet Housing and Community Development. It had been used as a recovery residence until Phoenix House, a nonprofit that focuses on substance-use treatment, was told earlier this year it would not be getting federal funding for the facility.
That’s when those at the Good Samaritan Haven stepped in and proposed a 15-bed transitional housing facility for the property.
Rick DeAngelis, executive director of the Good Samaritan, told the town in June the facility would be for those in need of housing who may have “hit a stretch of bad luck” and are close to securing their own housing. DeAngelis said it would not be similar to the homeless shelter Good Samaritan operates in Barre City which takes most anyone in immediate need.
In his notes to the Select Board for Tuesday’s regular meeting, Town Manager Carl Rogers said the facility needs a conditional use permit from the town’s development review board. Rogers said the DRB heard the permit application last month, but had yet to make a decision. That’s because he said the DRB is waiting for a memorandum of understanding from the Select Board about the facility due to their being such a memorandum in place with Phoenix House. Rogers said the DRB is scheduled to meet on Aug. 11 and will take up the permit then.
DeAngelis said at Tuesday’s meeting officials had negotiated the terms of the memo and there was some give and take, but the negotiations were in good faith.
The memo lays out who can be eligible for the facility and how it would operate.
It calls for the creation of a community relations working group made up of a member of the Select Board, the police department, town staff and a South Barre resident. It would also have a Good Samaritan representative. The Good Samaritan would report to the working group quarterly.
Select Board member Norma Malone said DeAngelis has told the board in the past it receives funding for the facility on an annual basis. Malone said she wanted an annual renewal and review of the memo.
“It would give us an opportunity to fine-tune the MOU if there were things that weren’t working well and needed to be adjusted. But it would also give the town the assurance that you have the funding, it’s going to continue to move forward,” Malone said.
DeAngelis agreed, saying there might be something in the agreement that doesn’t work for the Good Samaritan.
The Select Board voted unanimously to instruct Rogers to sign the memo, with the addition of an annual review to be conducted by April 30. Board member Bob Nelson wasn’t in attendance for the meeting.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.