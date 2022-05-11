BARRE TOWN — Everything passed during the town’s annual vote Tuesday with just 13.6% of registered voters taking part.
Residents voted 697-141 to pass the general fund budget and 754-86 for $36,225 to operate the town’s cemeteries. The items combined represent an overall general fund budget of $4,418,306, which is $174,190 more than the current budget.
This now-approved budget includes a new recreation director position for the town.
The highway budget passed 758-84. This budget of $3,372,855 is $235,150 more than the current budget. It includes a new full-time laborer, as well as increased paving costs because of the pandemic.
The general fund budget will increase the tax rate by a little less than 2 cents and the highway budget will see the tax rate increase 2.25 cents.
Residents approved a charter change by a vote of 659-157, which will alter the constable position from elected to appointed. Dave Freeman, the current constable, has told the Select Board he is planning to retire and town officials had expressed concern about someone less qualified running for the job, so they wanted the ability to appoint the position instead.
Another charter change that cleaned up some language removing listers from the charter was approved 667-153. In 2020, voters approved a charter change eliminating elected listers. The town has been using appointed assessors for years.
These two changes now head to the Legislature for approval.
There were no contested races Tuesday.
Select Board Chair Paul White was reelected to a two-year seat and fellow board member Justin Bolduc was reelected to a three-year seat.
Jeff Blow ran unopposed for a three-year term as auditor and Freeman ran again as constable, though he told town officials he would act as a place holder until the charter could be changed because he no longer has law enforcement abilities after letting his certification expire.
There were three relatively close votes Tuesday for funding requests. One was a request for $2,500 from Downstreet Housing & Community Development, which passed 488-325, and another was an ask for $1,250 from Community Harvest of Central Vermont, which passed 482-332, and the third was a request for $4,000 from the Barre Heritage Festival which was approved 485-341.
Town Clerk Tina Lunt just finished her first full year in that role after replacing long-serving clerk Donna Kelty who retired. Lunt said Tuesday was the third townwide vote she’s overseen after a school budget revote last June and the school budget vote on Town Meeting Day in March.
“This is like a breeze. I wasn’t nervous for this one,” she said, adding town staff and officials have been a big help making sure things run smoothly.
Lunt said Tuesday was pretty quiet. That’s because few residents took part in the vote. Lunt said out of the town’s 6,211 registered voters, 847 of them voted Tuesday and 762 of them voted early by absentee ballot. That’s about 13.6% of registered voters casting a ballot, which is a bit less than half of the voters that took part in last May’s vote.
Lunt said a few residents came into the Barre Town Middle & Elementary School, the town’s polling place, saying they weren’t aware that there was a vote Tuesday. She said the election has been advertised in multiple places, including in the town’s newsletter, on Front Porch Forum, the town’s website — it’s been discussed during Select Board meetings and a notice was placed in The Times Argus.
“I don’t know where else to put it,” she said.
Low voter turnout has been something town officials have been struggling with for years. Lunt said having no contested races, where candidates help advertise the vote by campaigning, and a lack of controversial items on the ballot Tuesday didn’t help draw people out.
She said most towns decide their business on Town Meeting Day in March. Barre Town doesn’t because local officials have said a May vote makes it easier to plan out a budget that would go into effect when the new fiscal year starts July 1.
Lunt said she understands the May vote makes more sense for the town’s budget, but having this separate vote can be confusing for residents.
She said she would love to see these votes draw a bigger crowd, she’s just not sure how to accomplish that and is open to suggestions.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.