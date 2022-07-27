BARRE TOWN — Officials say they aren't entirely sure what “consult” means in this context, but those on the School Board which oversees the Barre Unified Union School District told the town they would appoint someone to a recently-vacated town seat on the board in about three weeks, after “consulting” with the town.
At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Select Board heard from Sonya Spaulding, chair of the School Board which oversees the school district that serves the city and the town, and Alice Farrell, the school board's vice chair. The pair were there to discuss appointing someone to a town seat vacated by Renee Badeau. Badeau announced at a July 14 School Board meeting she was stepping down from her seat as a result of professional obligations associated with a recent promotion.
Historically, the Select Board has been the public body to appoint a new town member to the school board when needed, typically with a recommendation from the school board. But the law governing such appointments has changed. As of June 7, the law now states, “Within 30 days after providing notice and after consultation with the Select Board, the unified union school district board shall appoint an eligible person to fill the vacancy until the voters elect a successor at an annual or special meeting.”
Such notice of Badeau's departure was provided to the town on July 19.
Spaulding said as she understands it, the process will play out with the School Board soliciting letters of interest in the seat from July 27 to Aug. 10. Those looking to serve can submit such a letter to Tina Gilbert, executive assistant to the superintendent, in person, by email at tgilbbsu@buusd.org or by mailing the letter to Barre Unified Union School District, 120 Ayers Street, Barre, VT 05641.
Spaulding said candidates will be interviewed by the School Board at its regular meeting on Aug. 11. She said school board members would again meet with town officials at the select board's meeting on Aug. 16 to consult before making the appointment on Aug. 18.
Select Board member Bob Nelson asked what was expected of the town board during the Aug. 16 meeting. Spauding said the School Board would present its recommendation for the appointment and the two bodies would discuss the choice to see if there are any questions or concerns.
Select Board chair Paul White said, “But our role would really only be an endorsement or a recommendation.”
Select Board member Justin Bolduc wondered what “consult” means here, something other officials also were unsure about, when the process and the ultimate decision rests entirely with the school board.
White said if the town board had any real concerns about a candidate, it could make the school board aware at that time. Farrell agreed, stating that was the biggest issue.
Whoever the School Board appoints will serve until Town Meeting Day in March when residents will vote on a replacement. The term for this town seat is three years and the current term runs until 2024.
On another language note, White said an “eligible person” who could serve in the seat would need to be a registered voter in the town. Spaulding said that's correct, only registered voters can serve on the School Board. She said Gilbert will check with Tina Lunt, the town clerk, to make sure those who express interest are registered voters.
Bolduc said he didn't need to see every letter of interest submitted, but he wanted to see a list of names of those interested and a brief summary of them.
Farrell encouraged those on the Select Board to let friends and relatives know about the opening on the School Board.
“It's always better to have more than less applicants for any position,” she said.
