BARRE TOWN — Officials say they aren't entirely sure what “consult” means in this context, but those on the School Board which oversees the Barre Unified Union School District told the town they would appoint someone to a recently-vacated town seat on the board in about three weeks, after “consulting” with the town.

At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Select Board heard from Sonya Spaulding, chair of the School Board which oversees the school district that serves the city and the town, and Alice Farrell, the school board's vice chair. The pair were there to discuss appointing someone to a town seat vacated by Renee Badeau. Badeau announced at a July 14 School Board meeting she was stepping down from her seat as a result of professional obligations associated with a recent promotion.

