BARRE TOWN — Thomas Bailey has been recognized for his 25 years of service to the town, his skills operating heavy equipment and his sharp eye picking out a guinea pig in a snowbank.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Select Board adopted a resolution recognizing Bailey for his 25 years working as a public works employee. Board member Jack Mitchell read aloud the resolution which stated Bailey has been working for the town since Nov. 25, 1996.
Mitchell said Bailey has worked hard to maintain the town's roads, water lines and sewer lines. He said Bailey has plowed or worked on nearly every road in town. He said Bailey has been the lone public works employee on the second shift from 4 p.m. to midnight the past several winters.
Mitchell said Bailey is known for his skills in operating equipment such as graders, plow trucks and haul trucks.
He said Bailey has helped the town build back its roads after several storms during the past 25 years.
Mitchell told a story about one particular storm years ago that caused flooding. He said he and another town official were watching Bailey grade a road that had been damaged by a storm.
“It was just unbelievable. I had to cover my eyes a couple times, what I saw you doing with that grader in that mess,” Mitchell said.
He said he expected the grader to either blow up or get stuck, but it never did, “So I guess you knew what you were doing.”
William Crowther, former assistant town clerk/treasurer, said he used to purchase equipment. Crowther said he realized the life of a piece of machinery depends on the operator. He said he's watched Bailey work and Bailey knows the limits of the equipment and operates efficiently. Crowther said co-workers of Bailey described him as someone who works efficiently and expeditiously.
Town Manager Carl Rogers recalled a time in the late 1990s when Bailey was plowing a road.
“And saw a guinea pig in the snowbank,” Rogers said.
He said Bailey scooped up the animal, and it was still alive. The animal was turned over to the police department.
Rogers said he didn't know how Bailey spotted the small animal and Bailey responded, “It was his night, I guess.”
Bailey's wife Sandra Bailey choked up as she said she was going through a hard time a few years ago, and her husband was there for her at her side. She said Thomas Bailey is a hard worker, honest and ethical.
“He's a great dad. He's a great husband, and you guys are lucky to have him,” she said through tears.
Sandra Bailey thanked her husband and said he was appreciated.
He responded,” Thank you, that's just the way we rehearsed it,” which was met by laughter from those in the room.
Thomas Bailey said the town has come a long way since he started working there.
“We're going in the right direction I think. I appreciate the support,” he said.
