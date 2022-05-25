BARRE TOWN — Town officials have recognized Deb Lefebvre for her years of service to the town in multiple capacities.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Select Board unanimously approved a motion adopting a resolution recognizing Lefebvre ahead of her retirement on May 27.
Board member Jack Mitchell read aloud the resolution, but not before remarking that the town has held a few of these recognitions recently with town staff retiring or seeking employment elsewhere. Mitchell said it's been hard to see people leave who he's gotten close with over the years at the town office.
“That shows you how life is I guess,” he said.
From the resolution, Mitchell said Lefebvre was hired in November 2013 as an assistant town clerk. He said her lead responsibilities were water billing, dog licensing and elections. He said she became an assistant town clerk/treasurer in January 2017 and then became finance clerk with the town creating a finance office last year.
He said Lefebvre, “was known to her supervisors, co-workers and public to be a cheerful, intelligent person demonstrating a remarkable work ethic and possessing immense problem-solving skills prompting her co-workers to refer to her as the Town Clerk's and Finance Office's detective.”
Mitchell said Lefebvre's experience helped her train her co-workers and made her a “great asset and resource” to both offices.
He said had the town created a “Most Valuable Employee” award, Lefebvre would have won it for helping create the finance office last year.
Mitchell said she's known as a kind and patient person, “whose sense of humor and contagious laugh will be missed when she retires.”
Lefebvre then received a standing ovation from those in attendance for the meeting.
Finance Director Katelyn Kran has been with the town for a little more than a year. Kran said she couldn't imagine starting the finance office without Lefebvre's help.
“You absolutely have made my first year a success, and I'm so grateful for that,” she said.
Kran said as for Lefebvre being a detective, she said just Tuesday the town received a payment and Kran didn't know what it was for. She said she took it to Lefebvre for help.
“She takes it back to her office. Two minutes later she comes back down the hallway with a big smile on her face. She's like, 'I know what it is!' That's just, in a nutshell, Deb's abilities and we're definitely going to miss you,” Kran said.
Town Clerk Tina Lunt just finished her first year in that position. Lunt said she's also going to miss Lefebvre.
“The resolution said it all,” Lunt said. “She knows so many different jobs and has worn so many different hats around here, she knows it all. I would not have survived. You made things so easy.”
In writing the resolution, Town Manager Carl Rogers said he asked town staff for input and noted how similar that input was. Rogers said three different people all had the same things to say about Lefebvre.
Lefebvre said she's enjoyed working for the town.
“Not every minute,” she said, which drew a laugh from the audience.
She said she liked the challenge her job presented and her interactions with the public and other town staff.
“That part I will miss,” she said.
