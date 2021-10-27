BARRE TOWN — In what's becoming a trend for the town, officials have recognized another town employee, this time Raymond Brown, for his three decades-plus of service.
At the Select Board's regular meeting Tuesday, Board member Jack Mitchell read aloud a resolution which was approved by the board in appreciation of Brown's 31 years of service. Mitchell said Brown has worked seasonally on the town's three cemeteries since Sept. 11, 1990.
He said Brown has also maintained the recreation and municipal building grounds.
Mitchell said Brown “is valued for his reliability, dedication to the job and punctuality.”
He noted Brown has “meticulously prepared the final resting place for many, many community members using his exceptional skills with a skid-steer. A background, but important role that helps the bereaved.”
Mitchell said Brown has worked alongside 15 co-workers during his time with the town. He said Brown has also had four different supervisors.
“Dealing with four supervisors, that's an amazing thing,” Mitchell remarked.
He said Brown's work has led the town's cemeteries to be admired by others through the years.
Brown then received a standing ovation.
Board Chair Paul White said he didn't know how the town missed Brown's 30-year anniversary last year, but “better late than never.”
Dwight “Harry” Harrington, a member of the town's cemetery commission, read a statement from the commission. Harrington said based on yearly averages, Brown has been involved in over 600 funeral internments. He said Brown has also installed concrete foundations for hundreds of headstones in the cemeteries.
“Cemeteries need to be kept up,” he said. “A neat and attractive cemetery is an important aspect to those that come onto the grounds to visit family members interred there. Mr. Brown works diligently to keep the lawns mowed, the grass trimmed from around the headstones, and the trees and shrubs in a healthy and attractive state.”
Harrington said Brown is reliable and dedicated. He said Brown puts much pride and dedication into the tasks he performs.
Harrington noted Sexton Dwight Coffrin was recently dealing with some physical issues. He said with a labor shortage and an ongoing pandemic, Brown stepped up to fill in for Coffrin. Harrington said this allowed Coffrin to focus on other issues.
Coffrin said when he shifted from working on Barre City's cemeteries to the town's, he thought it was going to be an easy transition. He said he prepared the first grave, had everything laid out and then he got a phone call from Brown telling him it wasn't done right.
He said it took some time to adjust, but whenever he made a mistake, Brown would let him know, they would fix it, and they've been working well together ever since.
“I appreciate Raymond. I'm so glad he stayed here for his 31 years. I hope he stays here for longer, at least as long as I'm here. He's a very, very good friend and a trusted employee,” Coffrin said.
Members of Brown's family expressed how proud they were of Brown and how he has been a positive influence in their lives.
Brown thanked everyone for the kind words and said working for the town is like a second home for him.
The town has honored multiple other long-serving employees this year. Earlier this month, Town Manager Carl Rogers was recognized for 30 years of service. Veteran Clerk-Treasurer Donna Kelty retired earlier this year after 32 years of service. So did Assistant Town Clerk Alice Bartlett after her 32 years of working for the town. Joyce Beaudin was recognized in August for her 37 years of service, which includes seven years in the Town Clerk’s office and 30 years in the Assessor’s office.
