PLAINFIELD — The latest round of bids came in for the pedestrian bridge project and one of the two bids is right in line with what local officials want to spend, while the other is more than a half million dollars more.
The plan is to install sidewalk on a small portion of Mill Street in the village where it connects with Main Street and continues up Main Street to the bridge that crosses the Winooski River. Officials have said this plan will make walking in that part of town easier and safer.
The project would widen the concrete bridge so that a 5-foot-wide walkway can be installed there.
The project hit a significant snag last year when the town put it out to bid and discovered the bridge work would cost far more than the town had available.
Some tweaks were made in an effort to reduce the cost of the project and another round of bids were requested. At the Select Board’s regular meeting Monday night, board member Tammy Farnham said the town received two bids for the work.
The first, from construction company Neil H. Daniels Inc., of Ascutney, was for $649,790. The second, from SD Ireland, of Montpelier, was for $1,178,775.
Farnham said the bids are now being reviewed by the Dufresne Group, the engineering firm the town has hired for the project, to make sure they contain everything the town is looking for. After that, she said the state will do its own review.
The second bid amount is what town officials were concerned they would have to pay. The town has about $600,000 available in grant funds for the project and when the project was estimated at $1 million they talked about trying to find another $400,000 in funding.
Though the cost for the project had ballooned, the town couldn’t simply walk away from the project because it would have been on the hook for the $120,000-plus it has already spent on engineering and design.
But now they are happy to have a bid that’s back in line for what funding they do have.
“It was pretty exciting,” Farnham said.
It’s unclear why there is a difference of more than $500,000 between the two bids. But because the bids are being reviewed by two separate entities, board members were confident that if there were an issue with the lower bid it would be discovered. Farnham noted the SD Ireland bid is more than the bids the town received the first go around last year, despite the town reducing the size of the project. She said none of the prior bids were over $1 million.
Some residents had asked for the project to be discussed on Town Meeting Day and to hold on vote on whether to move forward with it, saying they weren’t able to weigh-in when the project first started years ago and expressed concerns about the ballooning cost.
Both Farnham and board member Jim Volz said such a vote likely isn’t necessary now because the cost appears to be back where they want it. But board chairwoman Sasha Thayer pointed out the cost wasn’t the only issue some residents had with the project.
Complicating matters is the fact that town meeting in Plainfield won’t be like typical years because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. For starters, the town has moved the annual vote to April 6 to help accommodate Twinfield Union School’s budget process which school officials said was delayed due to the pandemic. There also won’t be a large gathering of residents in person this year so town officials won’t be able to have a back-and-forth with residents about the project.
The state is involved and working closely with the town because it is working on a fix for the troubled intersection at Route 2 and Main Street.
The issues with the spot, where Main Street dips down into the village at a bend in Route 2 marked by a single blinking yellow light, stem from poor sight lines, and the slope down onto Main Street can be especially hazardous in winter due to ice and snow. The intersection also sits in Plainfield’s village, which is a designated historic district.
Because the two projects involve the same spot of land, state and local officials are working together to make sure one project doesn’t cause issues for the other.
The pedestrian bridge project had plans to install sidewalk on Route 2 and a crosswalk in front of the Town Hall, but the state will now do that work as part of the intersection fix.
Farnham suggested the board could hold a special meeting to get feedback from residents about the bridge project.
“I would want to invite the people back that expressed their concern and have them hear the new numbers, see where we’re at and just kind of be open to that,” she said.
The board didn’t vote on it, but they agreed to hold a special meeting for the project on Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. with the hope of having the bid reviews completed by then.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.