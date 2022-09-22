BARRE TOWN — Local officials are expected to interview the first round of applicants for the town manager position during the first two weeks of October.

Carl Rogers has told the town he is going to retire at the start of next year after more than 30 years of service as town manager. The town has since formed a committee, made up of Select Board members and residents, to help pick Rogers' replacement.

