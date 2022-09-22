BARRE TOWN — Local officials are expected to interview the first round of applicants for the town manager position during the first two weeks of October.
Carl Rogers has told the town he is going to retire at the start of next year after more than 30 years of service as town manager. The town has since formed a committee, made up of Select Board members and residents, to help pick Rogers' replacement.
That committee is expected to meet Sept. 28 for the first time. Advertising for applications began Aug. 26 and applications were to be submitted by Sept. 23.
The committee is expected to conduct its first round of interviews with applicants during the first two weeks of October, with the second round taking place the last two weeks of that month.
Town officials hope to then conduct reference checks and a background investigation, as well as negotiating an employment agreement, with the selected candidate in November.
The goal is to have a new manager ready to start work by Jan. 1.
