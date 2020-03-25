WOODBURY – A member of the town’s road crew escaped injury when the plow truck he was driving Tuesday morning threw a tire chain and skidded off a steep, snow-covered section of Cabot Road not far from Route 14.
State police said the driver, Peter Dailey, 33, of Calais, was unhurt and the truck sustained moderate damage to the drivers side in a crash that occurred after it lost a tire chain while he was plowing up the hill.
Dailey told police the truck slid backwards, spun around, and slid off the road and into a tree.
Police said the loss of traction, the steep grade of the roadway, and the slippery road conditions were all contributing factors to the crash.
