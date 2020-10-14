PLAINFIELD -- On a 2-1 vote, the Select Board has told the state the town wants the troubled intersection at Route 2 and Main Street completely overhauled.
The board held a special meeting Tuesday to receive any last-minute feedback from residents before making a decision about what to do with the intersection.
The issues with the spot, where Main Street dips down into the village at a bend in Route 2 marked by a single blinking yellow light, stem from poor sight lines, and the slope down onto Main Street can be especially hazardous in winter because of ice and snow. The intersection also sits in Plainfield’s village, which is a designated historic district.
The Agency of Transportation had put forward two potential fixes for the intersection that the town could choose from. The first, called the “Minor Improvement Project,” would have seen a limited reconstruction of the center island at the intersection, including altering a guardrail on the island that residents say makes sight lines worse.
The “Major Improvement Project” would remove the island entirely and a T-intersection would be installed with traffic lights. Because there is little room to work in that area, the state has told the town the bridge would need to be shut down for about 3 months if the major project was chosen. Or if night work is allowed, the closure of the bridge would be reduced to 6 weeks.
Businesses owners in the lower village, as well as the fire chief, have opposed shutting down the bridge for safety and access reasons. The town’s fire department is in the lower village. Those at the Plainfield Co-Op, which is next to the fire department, have said closing the bridge down could end up killing the business.
The board recently sent out a survey to residents asking what fix they wanted and nearly 70% of them picked the major fix. Even still, local officials were wary of picking that fix given all the issues it could cause the town.
Besides shutting down the bridge, the town’s water and sewer lines run along the stretch of road the state would be digging up for the major fix. Local officials have said the town would need to move the lines at the expense of the users of the lines with the cost in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Instead of picking one of the two options provided by the state right now, Board chairwoman Sasha Thayer wanted to look into other ways to address the issues with the intersection, such as reducing the speed limit on that stretch of Route 2.
“I guess I would like to see us take a little bit more time really fleshing out are there some potential fixes and what might be the cost,” she said.
Thayer said the issue is personal to her because her neighbor suffered a stroke and may have ended up disabled had emergency responders not arrived as quickly as they did. She said the town hasn't looked into other options for emergency coverage when the bridge is closed.
“I wish we would have been spending the last year doing this, and we can all take some blame for not having done that. And we all have other lives and other things going on so I'm not suggesting that there's some kind of magical way we could have necessarily had all the answers at this juncture,” she said.
Board member Tammy Farnham said she's grown up in town and has learned to deal with the intersection. But after hearing from residents, Farnham said the intersection has been an issue for years, and it needs to be addressed. She said she understood the safety concerns about shutting down the bridge.
“We also, for the last 25 years, have been gambling with everybody as they enter that intersection as well,” she said “When do we stop and take consideration of that emergency?”
Farnham said she spoke to a coworker recently who reported being in the intersection and another vehicle knocked her vehicle's mirror off.
“Things happen at the intersection,” Farnham said. “We're truly gambling with when is it going to be a major accident? We've all seen the fender benders, cars getting scratched, but when is it going to be major?”
She suggested trying to drum up community support for businesses impacted by the bridge closure to help keep the businesses afloat.
In the end, Farnham and fellow board member Jim Volz voted in favor of the major fix and Thayer voted against it. With the understanding that the state will work with the town to address the safety and economic issues the project will create.
